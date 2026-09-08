Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls Below 23,700, Sensex Declines 300 Points; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Top Losers
Sectoral indices were largely in the red in early trade on Tuesday, with Nifty IT falling 0.86% and Nifty Realty declining 0.59%, making them the worst-performing sectors.
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Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. The Nifty 50 fell 81.85 points, or 0.34%, to 23,697.30, while the Sensex declined 336.31 points, or 0.44%, to 75,796.50 at the opening bell.
Asian Cues
Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.27% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.33%. South Korea's KOSPI moved against the trend, gaining 0.51%.
Oil remained a key market driver after crude reached a six-week high in the previous session. Brent was little changed after briefly crossing $98 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 1% to $92.44.
Iran said a deal with Oman to oversee shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was nearing completion, while also warning of risks to vessels near Oman's coast. The developments followed US strikes on Iranian vessels over the weekend and have added to concerns about crude supplies through the strategic waterway.
India Risk
"Persistently high oil prices remain a key risk" for India as they could increase the import bill, add to inflationary pressure and strain the current account, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Indian equities could remain under pressure as global cues weaken and crude prices stay high.
US equity futures were mixed early Tuesday after Wall Street was closed for the Labor Day holiday. Dow futures fell 0.6%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1%.
Technical Levels
"Nifty 50 is likely to remain under pressure," Ponmudi said. He identified 23,750-23,700 as immediate support and 23,600 as a key level, while a move above 24,000 could improve momentum.
Stock Market Live: Suzlon Energy Bags 200 MW Wind Power Order From Ayana Renewable
Suzlon Energy said it has secured a 200 MW wind power order from Ayana Renewable Power, marking its maiden order from the renewable energy company, according to an exchange filing.
The order further strengthens Suzlon's execution pipeline and expands its customer base in the domestic renewable energy sector.
Defence Stocks Rally: HAL, BEL, BEML, Data Patterns, Others Surge Up To 4%. Should You Buy?
Defence stocks rallied in early trade on Tuesday after the government cleared acquisition proposals worth more than Rs 1.1 lakh crore. The Nifty India Defence index gained 1.14%.
Astra Microwave Products, Apollo Micro Systems, Data Patterns (India), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Zen Technologies, BEML, Solar Industries India, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, among other defence stocks surged up to 4%.
Stock Market Live: UBS Upgrades ICICI Pru Life, HDFC Life; Sees Regulatory Risk As Key Overhang
UBS upgraded ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance to 'Buy' from 'Neutral', while maintaining its 'Buy' ratings on SBI Life Insurance and Max Financial Services.
The brokerage cut target prices across the sector, lowering ICICI Prudential Life's target price to Rs 675 from Rs 760 and HDFC Life's to Rs 690 from Rs 740. UBS also reduced SBI Life's target price to Rs 2,360 from Rs 2,400 and Max Financial's to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,060.
UBS said regulatory uncertainty, rather than business fundamentals or earnings performance, is driving sentiment in the life insurance sector. The brokerage retained SBI Life and Max Financial as its preferred picks.
Stock Market Live: Sterlite Technologies Hits Upper Circuit, Large Trade Seen On BSE
Sterlite Technologies shares surged 5% to Rs 825.60, hitting the upper circuit in trade on Tuesday.
The stock saw a large transaction on the BSE, with about 2.8 lakh shares changing hands at Rs 827 apiece. The total deal value stood at approximately Rs 23.5 crore.
Stock Market Live: UK Recognises India's Carbon Credit Scheme, Boosting Exporters
Indian exporters are set to get relief under the UK's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) after the UK recognised India's Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), according to Commerce Ministry sources.
Under the move, UK importers will be able to seek relief for eligible Indian goods by accounting for the carbon price already paid in India under the CCTS. The recognition is expected to lower the CBAM liability on Indian exports and help avoid double taxation.
India and the UK will continue discussions on carbon pricing and the linkage between India's CCTS and the UK's CBAM framework, the sources said.
Stock Market Live: Meesho Sees Over 67 Lakh Shares Change Hands In Block Trade
Shares of Meesho were in focus after 67.2 lakh shares changed hands in a block trade, according to Bloomberg data.
The buyers and sellers involved in the transaction were not immediately known. Further details on the deal are awaited.
Stock Market Live: Sensex Nears Fourth-Longest Record High Drought This Century
The Sensex has gone 697 days without hitting a fresh all-time high, marking the fourth-longest stretch without a new record peak in the 21st century, according to Reuters data.
The longest such pauses were 1,089 days between November 2010 and October 2013, 1,030 days between January 2008 and November 2010, and 792 days between January 2015 and March 2017.
The current spell began in September 2024 and remains ongoing, highlighting an extended period of consolidation in Indian equities despite intermittent market rallies.
Stock Market Live: Sugar Stocks Trade Mixed In Early Session
Sugar stocks traded mixed in early trade on Tuesday. Shree Renuka Sugars led the gainers with a 0.40% rise, followed by Balrampur Chini Mills up 0.36%. Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar also traded marginally higher.
On the losing side, Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 1.04%, while Dwarikesh Sugar Industries fell 0.74% and Mawana Sugars slipped 0.50% in early deals.
Stock Market Live: Jewellery Stocks Trade Mixed; TBZ Jumps 5%
Jewellery stocks traded mixed in early trade on Tuesday. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri led the gainers, rising 4.99%, while Sky Gold advanced 3% and Kalyan Jewellers gained 0.63%.
On the downside, Renaissance Global fell 3.98%, PC Jeweller declined 2.94% and Motisons slipped 1.97%. Senco Gold, Thangamayil Jewellery, Goldiam and Titan Company also traded lower in early deals.
Stock Market Live: IT Stocks Under Pressure As Sector Trades Deep In Red
IT stocks were among the worst performers in early trade on Tuesday, mirroring weakness in the Nifty IT index. Sonata Software led the declines, falling 1.83%, followed by Hexaware Technologies (-1.66%), Tech Mahindra (-0.98%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (-0.94%).
Fractal Analytics, Newgen Software, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro, Birlasoft, Zensar Technologies and Infosys also traded lower. Happiest Minds Technologies was the only stock in the pack marginally higher, up 0.06%.
Stock Market Live: New India Assurance Drops Over 6% In Early Trade
Shares of New India Assurance Co. Ltd. fell over 6% in early trade on Tuesday, emerging among the notable losers in the insurance space. The stock declined to Rs 216.59, down 6.32% from its previous close of Rs 231.20.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 232.00 and a low of Rs 217.30, with selling pressure persisting through the opening minutes of trade.
Stock Market Live: HEG Slips Over 4% In Early Trade
HEG shares fell over 4% in early trade on Tuesday, with the stock declining to Rs 260.80. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 265.40 and a low of Rs 258.60 during the session.
This comes after the stock was in focus in the previous session following a bulk deal involving HDFC Mutual Fund.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Weigh On Nifty In Early Trade
Banking heavyweights led the drag on the Nifty 50 in early trade on Tuesday. ICICI Bank was the biggest negative contributor, shaving 12.44 points off the index, followed by HDFC Bank (-11.58 points), Bharti Airtel (-11.46 points), Reliance Industries (-8.25 points) and Larsen & Toubro (-7.08 points).
On the positive side, HDFC Life contributed 3.36 points to the Nifty's gains, while Hindalco (3.05 points), BEL (3.04 points), Eternal (2.75 points) and Hindustan Unilever (2.51 points) offered support. However, losses in heavyweight stocks outweighed the gainers, keeping the benchmark under pressure.
Stock Market Live: IT, Realty Stocks Lead Losses; Defence Shares Outperform
Sectoral indices were largely in the red in early trade on Tuesday, with Nifty IT falling 0.86% and Nifty Realty declining 0.59%, making them the worst-performing sectors.
Nifty Auto (-0.40%), PSU Bank (-0.24%), Private Bank (-0.25%) and Pharma (-0.28%) also traded lower. On the positive side, Nifty India Defence rose 0.81%, while Nifty Metal gained 0.35% and Nifty FMCG advanced 0.26%. Media stocks were marginally higher at 0.11%.
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Selling Pressure Continues
Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. The Nifty 50 fell 81.85 points, or 0.34%, to 23,697.30, while the Sensex declined 336.31 points, or 0.44%, to 75,796.50 at the opening bell.
Stock Market Live: Inox Wind Clarifies 100 MW Order Client
Inox Wind clarified that the 100 MW turnkey wind project order announced on Sept. 3 was received from Terra Clean Ltd, an Indian Oil Corp. subsidiary, and not directly from Indian Oil Corp. The order is valued at Rs 755 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: NCLT Approves Bhagyanagar India Group Restructuring Scheme
Bhagyanagar India said the Hyderabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the composite scheme of arrangement involving Bhagyanagar Copper Co. and Tieramet. The approval clears the way for the proposed corporate restructuring, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Edge Lower In Pre-Open Trade
Indian benchmark indices were subdued in pre-open trade on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 slipped 22.35 points, or 0.09%, to 23,756.80, while the Sensex declined 80.41 points, or 0.11%, to 76,052.40.
The weak start follows negative global cues and signals caution among investors ahead of the opening bell.
Stock Market Live: Ajax Engineering CFO Ketan Pendse Resigns
Ajax Engineering said Ketan Pendse has resigned as Chief Financial Officer with effect from Sept. 7, according to an exchange filing. The company disclosed the resignation but did not provide further details in the filing.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens 2 Paise Lower Against US Dollar
The Indian rupee opened 2 paise weaker at 94.51 against the US dollar on Tuesday, compared with its previous close of 94.49. The domestic currency's opening movement comes as elevated crude oil prices and global geopolitical developments remain in focus for financial markets.
Stock Market Live: Prism Johnson Gets Relief In Tax Disputes
Prism Johnson said the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) has set aside the entire excise duty demand of Rs 11.53 crore against the company. Separately, the Bhopal GST department has also set aside a GST demand of Rs 22.70 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: GMMPFAUDLR Sees Persistence Capital Buy 2.4 Lakh Shares
GMMPFAUDLR is in focus after Persistence Capital Fund I bought 2.40 lakh shares at Rs 1,236.11 apiece in a bulk/block transaction.
Stock Market Live: HEG Sees HDFC Mutual Fund Buy 9.93 Lakh Shares
HEG is in focus after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 9.93 lakh shares at Rs 266.21 apiece in a bulk/block transaction.
Stock Market Live: Edelweiss Sees 50 Lakh Shares Sold At Rs 130.83
Edelweiss is in focus after Venkatchalam Arakoni Ramaswamy sold 50 lakh shares at Rs 130.83 apiece in a bulk/block transaction.
Stock Market Live: Sterlite Technologies Promoter Group Sells 5,000 Shares
Sterlite Technologies is in focus after promoter-group member Navin Agarwal sold 5,000 shares.
Stock Market Live: Aarti Pharmalabs Promoter Group Sells 30,000 Shares
Aarti Pharmalabs is in focus after Safechem Enterprises Private Limited, a promoter-group entity, sold 30,000 shares.
Stock Market Live: Promoter Group Sells Shares In Indokem
Indokem is in focus after two promoter-group entities sold shares.
• Emerald Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.: sold 500 shares.
• Khatau Holdings And Trading Company Private Limited: sold 500 shares.
Stock Market Live: Promoter Group Buys 1.29 Cr IRB Infrastructure Shares
IRB Infrastructure Developers is in focus after promoter-group entity IRB Holding Private Limited bought 1,28,91,600 shares.
Stock Market Live: Promoters Pledge Shares In Paisalo Digital
Paisalo Digital is in focus after promoter-group entities pledged shares.
• Santanu Agarwal, Promoter Group: pledged 22,50,000 shares.
• Sunil Purushottam Agarwal, Promoter: pledged 25,50,000 shares.
Stock Market Live: Modison Exits ASM Framework
Modison has been selected for exclusion from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Jindal Worldwide Exits ASM Framework
Jindal Worldwide has been selected for exclusion from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Imagicaaworld Entertainment Exits ASM Framework
Imagicaaworld Entertainment has been selected for exclusion from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: Welspun Enterprises Added To Short-Term ASM Stage I
Welspun Enterprises has been shortlisted for inclusion in Stage I of the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure framework.
Stock Market Live: SML Mahindra Price Band Revised To 5% From 10%
SML Mahindra is in focus after its applicable price band was reduced from 10% to 5%.
Stock Market Live: Milky Mist Dairy Food Price Band Cut To 5%
Milky Mist Dairy Food is in focus after its applicable price band was reduced from 10% to 5%.
Stock Market Live: Glass Wall Systems IPO Opens With Rs 428 Cr Issue
Glass Wall Systems’ IPO opens for subscription on September 8 and closes on September 10, with a total issue size of Rs 428 crore.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of 32.97 lakh shares worth Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of 2.02 crore shares worth Rs 367.89 crore.
For FY26, total income stood at Rs 471.43 crore, EBITDA at Rs 105.20 crore and profit after tax at Rs 83.79 crore.
Stock Market Live: Prasol Chemicals IPO Opens With Rs 500 Cr Issue
Prasol Chemicals’ IPO opens for subscription on September 8 and closes on September 10, with a total issue size of Rs 500 crore.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of 11.83 lakh shares worth Rs 80 crore and an offer for sale of 62.13 lakh shares worth Rs 420 crore.
For FY26, total income stood at Rs 1,237.85 crore, EBITDA at Rs 139.32 crore and profit after tax at Rs 83.12 crore.
Stock Market Live: Kanohar Electricals IPO Opens Today With Rs 1,056 Cr Issue
Kanohar Electricals’ IPO opens for subscription on September 8 and closes on September 10, with a total issue size of Rs 1,056 crore.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of 47.47 lakh shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of 1.20 crore shares worth Rs 755.74 crore.
For FY26, total income stood at Rs 662.86 crore, EBITDA at Rs 180.42 crore and profit after tax at Rs 129.73 crore.
Stock Market Live: Gujarat Themis Biosyn Board To Consider NCD Fund Raise
Gujarat Themis Biosyn is in focus ahead of its September 10 board meeting to consider fund raising through NCDs on a private placement basis.
Stock Market Live: Raymond Board To Evaluate Fund Raising
Raymond is in focus as its board is scheduled to consider and evaluate raising funds.
Stock Market Live: Knowledge Marine Board To Consider Fund Raising
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is in focus as its board is scheduled to consider a fund-raising proposal.
Stock Market Live: TVS Holdings Gets Nod For 46:1 Bonus NCRPS Scheme
TVS Holdings is in focus under corporate actions after a scheme of arrangement involving bonus NCRPS at a 46:1 ratio.
Stock Market Live: TBZ Deal Comes Alongside 5% Price Band Cut
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is in focus after GRT Jewellers’ proposed acquisition of a 25.88% stake comes alongside a reduction in its price band from 10% to 5%.
Stock Market Live: SBI Faces Strike Notices From Bank Unions In September, October
State Bank of India is in focus after UFBU served strike notices for September 11, September 28-30 and a continuous strike from October 26, 2026.
Stock Market Live: PVR INOX Clarifies Complaint Found No Evidence Of Kickbacks
PVR INOX is in focus after clarifying an anonymous complaint received in April 2026 alleging impropriety by certain employees.
A preliminary independent review found no evidence of kickbacks. Former Executive Director Pramod Arora resigned on May 4, 2026 for personal reasons and was not asked to leave.
Stock Market Live: JSW Dulux Faces Rs 48.59 Cr GST Show-Cause Notice
JSW Dulux is in focus after Karnataka GST authorities issued a show-cause notice alleging excess input tax credit claims for April 2022-March 2023.
The notice involves a demand of Rs 48.59 crore.
Stock Market Live: Mahindra & Mahindra Ratings Affirmed At IND AAA Stable
Mahindra & Mahindra is in focus after India Ratings affirmed its M&M and NCD ratings at IND AAA/Stable on September 7.
Stock Market Live: GMR Airports To Redeem Rs 1,500 Cr Non-Convertible Bonds
GMR Airports is in focus after serving notice for voluntary redemption of Rs 1,500 crore of non-convertible bonds.
The amount includes Rs 1,100 crore and Rs 400 crore bond series, with redemption scheduled on or before September 26-28, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Motilal Oswal Finance Committee Clears Rs 200 Cr NCD Issue
Motilal Oswal Financial Services is in focus after its Finance Committee approved issuance of up to Rs 200 crore of secured, rated and listed NCDs.
The issue comprises a Rs 40 crore base issue and a Rs 160 crore greenshoe option, with a five-year tenor.
Stock Market Live: Chalet Hotels To Acquire Lakeview Mercantile
Chalet Hotels is in focus after signing a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Lakeview Mercantile Company.
Stock Market Live: Shreeji Shipping Signs Time Charter With AMNS
Shreeji Shipping Global is in focus after entering into a time charter agreement with AMNS Shipping & Logistics for vessel MV Sanghi Sudarshan.
The vessel has been modified to transport steel coils and will support AMNS’ coastal cargo movement along the Indian coastline
Stock Market Live: TVS Motor Brings RTX 300 Adventure Technology To A2 Class
TVS Motor is in focus after bringing its flagship adventure technology to the A2 class with the RTX 300.
Stock Market Live: Avenue Supermarts Opens New DMart Store In Jaipur
Avenue Supermarts is in focus after opening a new DMart store on Tonk Road in Jaipur.
The company’s total store count has increased to 509.
Stock Market Live: Symphony Plans Phased Entry Into AC, Fans And Air Purifiers
Symphony is in focus after planning a phased entry into air conditioners, BLDC ceiling fans and air purifiers in India from December 2026.
Stock Market Live: Behari Lal Engineering Reports 24.7% Q1 Profit Growth
Behari Lal Engineering reported Q1 results with growth across revenue, EBITDA and net profit.
Behari Lal Engineering (Q1, YoY)
- Net Profit up 24.7% at Rs 19.2 Cr Vs Rs 15.4 Cr YoY.
- Revenue up 18.1% at Rs 151.7 Cr Vs Rs 128.5 Cr YoY.
- EBITDA up 20.5% at Rs 27.5 Cr Vs Rs 22.8 Cr YoY.
- EBITDA Margin at 18.1% Vs 17.8% YoY.
Stock Market Live: Shiprocket Narrows Q1 Loss As Revenue Jumps 33.8%
Shiprocket reported its consolidated Q1 results, with revenue rising while its net loss narrowed year on year.
Shiprocket (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Net Loss at Rs 13.7 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 18 Cr YoY.
- Revenue up 33.8% at Rs 592 Cr Vs Rs 442.4 Cr YoY.
- EBITDA Loss at Rs 11 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 17.7 Cr YoY.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Finserv Insurance Units Report Double-Digit Growth
Bajaj Finserv is in focus after its insurance subsidiaries reported growth in key August business metrics.
Bajaj Finserv (Insurance Subsidiaries — August 2026 Business Update)
- Bajaj Allianz General Insurance GDPI rose 11.0% YoY to Rs 2,291 crore in August 2026.
- BAGIC GDPI for April-August 2026 increased 11.8% YoY to Rs 10,435 crore.
- Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance total NBP grew 31.6% YoY to Rs 1,954 crore in August 2026.
- BALIC individual non-single premium rose 8.4% YoY to Rs 601 crore.
- BALIC group single premium increased 47.9% YoY to Rs 1,157 crore.
- BALIC cumulative NBP for April-August 2026 surged 41.7% YoY to Rs 7,017 crore.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Prudential Life Reports 23.4% Growth In August APE
ICICI Prudential Life is in focus after August 2026 APE increased 23.4% year on year to Rs 893.9 crore.
ICICI Prudential Life (August 2026 Business Update)
- APE grew 23.4% YoY to Rs 893.9 crore in August 2026.
- Retail APE grew 24.5% YoY to Rs 243.6 crore.
- New Business Premium grew 10.0% YoY to Rs 195.3 crore.
- For 1HFY27, APE increased 14.6% YoY to Rs 2,136 crore.
- Retail APE rose 8.9% YoY to Rs 1,646 crore in 1HFY27.
- NBP rose 21.3% YoY to Rs 486.6 crore in 1HFY27.
- NBSA jumped 38.7% YoY to Rs 4,896.7 crore in 1HFY27.
Stock Market Live: Pearl Global Sets September 11 Record Date For 1:1 Bonus
Pearl Global is in focus after setting September 11 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue.
The allotment is scheduled for September 15.
Stock Market Live: Rajputana Stainless Wins 10.1 MW Renewable Projects In Gujarat
Rajputana Stainless is in focus after being awarded 2.10 MW of wind and 8 MW of solar projects in Gujarat.
The projects have execution timelines of 11 months for the wind project and four months for the solar project.
Stock Market Live: Swiggy To Exit Lynks Logistics Through Share Swap
Swiggy is in focus after deciding to sell its entire stake in step-down subsidiary Lynks Logistics to Trustroot Internet through a share-swap transaction.
The transferred B2B distribution business generated Rs 668 crore in revenue in FY26.
Stock Market Live: Mankind Pharma Subsidiary BSVL Approves Voluntary Liquidation
Mankind Pharma is in focus after shareholders of wholly owned subsidiary Bharat Serums and Vaccines approved its voluntary liquidation.
Stock Market Live: 63 Moons Subsidiary Raises Ticker Stake To 65.8%
63 Moons Technologies is in focus after its wholly owned subsidiary Financial Technologies Singapore subscribed to 2.59 crore equity shares of Ticker Ltd for Rs 70 crore through a preferential issue.
Its stake in Ticker increased to 65.8% after the allotment.
Stock Market Live: CONCOR Bags Rs 89.09 Cr Order From Eastern Railway
CONCOR is in focus after receiving an Rs 89.09 crore order, including GST, from Eastern Railway’s Jamalpur Locomotive Workshop.
The order covers supply of 12 rakes of BLSS wagons along with brake vans.
Stock Market Live: REC Issues India’s First Pilot Tokenised Corporate Bonds
REC is in focus after successfully issuing India’s first pilot issue of tokenised corporate bonds under the SEBI regulatory sandbox framework.
Stock Market Live: Max Healthcare Raises Kalinga Hospital Stake To 66.15%
Max Healthcare is in focus after investing Rs 87.87 crore in subsidiary Kalinga Hospital through a rights issue.
Following allotment of 50.21 lakh shares, its stake increased to 66.15% from 58.28%.
Stock Market Live: Anupam Rasayan To Invest Rs 60.88 Cr In Tanfac
Anupam Rasayan is in focus after its board approved an investment of Rs 60.88 crore in Tanfac Industries.
The investment involves subscribing to 2.60 lakh Tanfac shares at Rs 2,341 apiece through a preferential issue.
Stock Market Live: Vishnu Chemicals Forms JV For 6,000 TPA Chromium Plant
Vishnu Chemicals is in focus after entering into a 50:50 joint venture with France-based DCX Chrome SAS.
The venture will establish a greenfield 6,000 TPA high-purity chromium metal manufacturing facility at Visakhapatnam.
Stock Market Live: Aarti Industries Commissions Phase I Of Zone IV
Aarti Industries is in focus after commissioning Phase I of Zone IV, which the company said will unlock new high-value manufacturing opportunities.
Stock Market Live: Neuland Laboratories Approves Rs 126 Cr Expansion Capex
Neuland Laboratories is in focus after its board approved Rs 126 crore of capex to acquire 134 acres in Auro Industrial City, Kakinada.
The company also has a right of first refusal over an additional 66 acres, taking the potential land parcel to 200 acres.
Stock Market Live: PNB Housing Finance Plans Rs 10,000 Cr NCD Fund Raise
PNB Housing Finance is in focus after its board approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through NCDs on a private placement basis.
The securities may be issued in one or more tranches and listed on the NSE and/or BSE wholesale debt segment.
Stock Market Live: Sammaan Capital Gets Nod To Raise Up To Rs 25,000 Cr
Sammaan Capital is in focus after its board approved an enabling authorisation to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore through NCDs and bonds.
The company’s AGM is scheduled for September 30, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Garuda Construction Signs MoU For 93-Storey Jeddah Tower
Garuda Construction is in focus after its subsidiary signed an MoU for a 93-storey tower in Jeddah.
The project has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,800 crore over five years.
Stock Market Live: GRT Jewellers To Acquire 25.88% Stake In TBZ
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri is in focus after GRT Jewellers agreed to acquire a 25.88% stake in the company.
Stock Market Live: PVR INOX Buyback To Open On Sept. 10
PVR INOX is in focus as its Rs 300 crore share buyback opens on September 10 and closes on September 17.
• Buyback size: Up to 20.69 lakh shares
• Equity represented: 2.11%
• Buyback price: Rs 1,450 per share
• Route: Tender offer
Stock Market Live: Kotak Maintains Buy On Home First With Rs 1,530 Target
Home First is in focus after Kotak Securities retained its Buy rating and Rs 1,530 target price following a recent interaction with the company.
Kotak Securities
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 1,530
• Affordable housing finance growth is expected to remain strong.
• Margins remain healthy.
• Kotak sees no red flags in asset quality trends across most borrower cohorts.
Stock Market Live: Sansera Engineering Initiated With Outperform Rating By CLSA
Sansera Engineering is in focus after CLSA initiated coverage with an Outperform rating, citing aerospace-led growth.
CLSA
• Rating: Outperform
• Target price: Rs 4,954
• Aerospace is expected to add to growth.
• The ADS segment is poised to become Sansera’s primary growth engine.
• Rising ADS mix could support margin expansion.
• EPS is expected to more than double over the next three years.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Says Polycab Correction Is A Buying Opportunity
Polycab is in focus after Jefferies retained its Buy rating following a 10% five-day decline in the stock.
Jefferies
• Rating: Buy
• Target price: Rs 11,100
• Polycab is trading at 35x one-year forward PE after the recent correction.
• UltraTech’s Rs 1,800 crore capex and 4-5x asset turn could make its sales 5-6% of the FY30 cables and wires industry.
• Polycab derives 70-75% of its mix from cables, while UltraTech appears focused more on wires.
Stock Market Live: Defence Stocks In Focus After Rs 1.1 Lakh Cr AoN
BEL and HAL are in focus after the Defence Acquisition Council approved procurement proposals worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore, with nearly 98% of the value earmarked for domestic industry.
Kotak Securities
• BEL and HAL are likely multi-item beneficiaries.
• The package represents a Buy-Indian/IDDM opportunity.
• Cumulative AoNs since FY24 have crossed Rs 18 lakh crore.
• The AoN is an in-principle approval, with RFP-to-contract typically taking about two years.
Stock Market Live: GE Vernova T&D Emerges L1 Bidder For Rs 7,000-8,000 Cr HVDC Work
GE Vernova T&D India was declared the L1 bidder by Power Grid for a 6,000 MW, 800 kV HVDC LCC terminal station, putting the stock in focus.
Emkay
• Maintain Buy
• Target price: Rs 5,300
• Project value expected at Rs 25,000 crore, with the HVDC portion worth Rs 7,000-8,000 crore.
• Order backlog could rise to about Rs 28,000 crore, providing revenue visibility of 4.2x.
• Structural growth in the power transmission sector remains a key opportunity.
Stock Market Live: Adani Power Gets LOI To Acquire 330 MW GVK Hydro Plant
Adani Power received a letter of intent on September 7 to acquire GVK Energy’s 330 MW hydro power plant, putting the stock in focus.
Stock Market Live: Iran Says Hormuz Shipping Deal With Oman Nears Completion
Iran said an agreement with Oman to oversee shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was nearing completion. Tehran also warned of risks to vessels operating near Oman’s coast.
The developments followed US strikes on Iranian vessels over the weekend and raised concerns about crude supplies through the strait.
Stock Market Live: Brent Holds Near $98, WTI Rises 1%
Brent crude was little changed after briefly crossing $98 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 1% to $92.44. Crude prices remained near six-week highs.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Lower; Kospi Gains 0.5%
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.27%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.33%.
South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.51% as markets tracked crude oil prices amid renewed Middle East tensions.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Fall 0.5% On Monday
The Nifty 50 fell 0.5% to close at 23,779.15 on Monday. The Sensex also declined 0.5% to settle at 76,132.81.
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