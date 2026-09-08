Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls Below 23,700, Sensex Declines 300 Points; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Top Losers

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Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. The Nifty 50 fell 81.85 points, or 0.34%, to 23,697.30, while the Sensex declined 336.31 points, or 0.44%, to 75,796.50 at the opening bell.

Asian Cues

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.27% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.33%. South Korea's KOSPI moved against the trend, gaining 0.51%.

Oil remained a key market driver after crude reached a six-week high in the previous session. Brent was little changed after briefly crossing $98 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 1% to $92.44.

Iran said a deal with Oman to oversee shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was nearing completion, while also warning of risks to vessels near Oman's coast. The developments followed US strikes on Iranian vessels over the weekend and have added to concerns about crude supplies through the strategic waterway.

India Risk

"Persistently high oil prices remain a key risk" for India as they could increase the import bill, add to inflationary pressure and strain the current account, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Indian equities could remain under pressure as global cues weaken and crude prices stay high.

US equity futures were mixed early Tuesday after Wall Street was closed for the Labor Day holiday. Dow futures fell 0.6%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1%.

Technical Levels

"Nifty 50 is likely to remain under pressure," Ponmudi said. He identified 23,750-23,700 as immediate support and 23,600 as a key level, while a move above 24,000 could improve momentum.