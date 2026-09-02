FDA Suspends Box8, Mojo Pizza Parent EatClub's Mumbai Outlet Licence; Goodluck, Ashfaque Bakery Licences Also Hit

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the food licence of an EatClub Brands outlet in Mumbai with immediate effect after an inspection found multiple food safety and hygiene violations. The regulator has also suspended the licence of Rani Diets and started proceedings against Goodluck Bakery and Stores and Ashfaque Bakery in Chembur.

EatClub operates brands including Box8 and Mojo Pizza. The action against EatClub relates to its establishment at Royal Palms, Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon East, and does not cover the company's other outlets.

The FDA took the action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related rules and regulations, according to an official press note issued Wednesday.

EatClub Licence Suspended

The FDA suspended the licence of EatClub Brands Private Limited with immediate effect from Sept. 2.

Inspectors found inadequate storage for food products, packaging materials and chemicals, as well as poor hygiene and handwashing facilities. The outlet also had inadequate lighting and ventilation and insufficient pest-control measures.

The FDA said the establishment lacked adequate controls to prevent pests from entering through the rear door. Inspectors also found that raw materials were not properly checked for food safety hazards or adequately cleaned before preparation.

Food handlers did not have required protective equipment, including aprons, gloves, headgear and shoe covers. The FDA also found gaps in food-handler training records and employee medical examination records, no proper consumer complaint mechanism and no required technical personnel during the inspection.

Ice cream and carbonated beverages were available for sale even though they were not listed on the establishment's food licence. The FDA said the violations posed concerns for consumer health and ordered the licence suspended.

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Rat Infestation Found

The FDA also suspended the licence of Rani Diets Consultant and Service Providers on Kurla-Andheri Road in Jarimari, Kurla West, with immediate effect.

Inspectors found an active rat and pest infestation, along with dirt, grease, food residue and stagnant water in food preparation and storage areas. The premises also had damaged flooring, inadequate drainage and improper waste disposal.

Raw meat and other high-risk food products were stored uncovered in refrigerators and freezers. Food products were not properly covered, labelled or dated, and the required FIFO/FEFO system was not being followed effectively.

The FDA also found food and raw materials stored in unsuitable reused bags and sacks. Some food was covered with newspapers. Required temperatures for hot, cold and frozen food were not maintained, while records for cooking, reheating and cooling were unavailable.

Other findings included darkened cooking oil without evidence of regular quality checks, deteriorating fruits and raw materials, uncovered prepared food and inadequate protection against pests.

The FDA said the combination of pest infestation, stagnant water, poor waste management, unsafe food storage, inadequate temperature control and poor personal hygiene could lead to food contamination.

Goodluck Bakery Faces Action

The FDA has started proceedings to suspend the food licence of Goodluck Bakery and Stores in Little Malabar Hill, Laldongar West, Chembur.

The bakery scored 36 out of 146 marks, or 25%, in an inspection under Report ID 1292400. The inspection result was recorded as "Non-Compliance", according to the FDA.

The inspection found deficiencies in the internal structure, insect-proof screening, laboratory testing, handwashing and employee hygiene facilities. The bakery also did not have records of regular drinking water testing as required under IS:10500 standards.

Inspectors found inadequate storage, poorly sealed doors that could allow pest entry, unsuitable equipment and containers, inadequate flooring, poor temperature control and deficient waste disposal.

Food handlers did not have, or were not using, required protective equipment. Records of annual medical examinations and vaccinations were also unavailable. The FDA said the establishment lacked controls to prevent sick employees or workers with open wounds or burns from handling food.

The regulator also found gaps in food safety training, audit records, consumer complaint mechanisms and other mandatory food safety documents.

Ashfaque Scores 36%

The FDA has proposed action to suspend the food licence of Ashfaque Bakery in Samrat Ashok Nagar, opposite Navjivan Colony, RC Marg, Chembur.

The bakery scored 56 out of 156 marks, or 36%, in an inspection under Report ID 1292645. The final inspection result was recorded as "Non-Compliance".

Inspectors found inadequate storage, doors that were not properly sealed against pests, insufficient handwashing and personal hygiene facilities, and missing laboratory and drinking water testing records.

The FDA also flagged poor maintenance of walls, ceilings and doors, inadequate insect-proof screens and deficiencies in temperature and humidity controls. Records concerning recalled food products were not available.

The regulator said food was packed in an unhygienic manner. The establishment also lacked the required Certificate of Conformity from an NABL-accredited laboratory for food-contact packaging materials. FIFO/FEFO controls were not being followed effectively, and measures to prevent cross-contamination were inadequate.

The FDA said the deficiencies could result in food contamination and pose risks to consumers' health. It has proposed action to suspend the bakery's FSSAI licence.

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