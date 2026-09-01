Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Mumbai's Gulzar Mohammadi, Delhi Sweets, Blinkit Akola Unit Lose Food Licence

As part of a statewide crackdown, the Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of three food businesses in Mumbai, the regulator said on Tuesday, September 1.

The order was issued against Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House located in Malad West, Gulzar Mohammadi Hotel in Kurla West, Mumbai and a Blinkit store in Akola.

FDA Flags Unhygienic Conditions At Delhi Sweet and Bhelpuri House

In a surprise inspection conducted by food safety officers, it was found that the eatery was allegedly functioning under unhygienic conditions.

Eggs and uncooked samosas were stored in the refrigerator located in the utensil-washing area. The food was exposed to the foul smell and accumulated water from a nearby drain.

The kitchen had damaged iron grills. The plaster on the walls was peeling, while damaged light bulbs were hanging directly above the food preparation area.

Water directly from an uncleaned overhead tank was being used without filtration for cooking food and serving customers. No water-testing reports were available.

Although the establishment held a licence only under Category 16 (Prepared Foods), it was illegally producing and repacking products including lassi, sweets, paneer, eggs and farsan. Unlabelled eggs and paneer, as well as lassi without an expiry date, were seized.

Of the 36 food handlers, 26 did not possess mandatory medical certificates. Employees were found handling food with overgrown nails and burns on their hands without bandages.

The establishment failed to produce the mandatory food and water chemical and microbiological testing reports from an NABL-accredited laboratory, required every six months.

During the suspension period, the establishment has been completely prohibited from purchasing, manufacturing, storing, selling or distributing any food products. Strict criminal action will be taken under the law in case of violations.

The reopening of the establishment will be considered only after all deficiencies are completely rectified and a compliance audit is conducted.

FDA Flags Public Health Concern At Gulzar Mohammadi

According to the regulator, the eatery's kitchen was found to be extremely cramped, disorderly and unhygienic. The walls, ceiling and doors were found to be contaminated, greasy, dirty and affected by peeling plaster. The flooring was broken, uneven and unhygienic, with inadequate drainage. The doors and windows did not have proper mesh to prevent the entry of insects and cockroaches.

The aandatory six-monthly laboratory testing reports for water used for drinking and cooking were not available, while records were not produced to show that food ingredients had been tested in a laboratory. Additonally, the FSSAI registration certificate was not displayed in a prominent area.

In terms of cooking, wilted, blackened and rotten leafy vegetables were being used for cooking,while food was kept on the floor, creating a significant risk of contamination. Waste and impurities were found among stored dry food products and raw food, cooked food and waste were not kept separately.

Apart from this, cockroaches were found actively present in the kitchen and wastewater drains were unhygienic, greasy and clogged. y dirty and sticky.

The employees were not using aprons, headgear or gloves and found with overgrown and dirty nails.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.