Na Hong-jin Film 'Hope' Brings Korean Sci-Fi Horror-Thriller To Indian Theatres

Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin's upcoming sci-fi thriller Hope is set to arrive in Indian cinemas soon. The film marks the director's return to filmmaking after a long gap and brings together a cast featuring several well-known Korean and Hollywood actors.

Hope To Release In Five Languages

The film will be available for audiences in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean. It had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, continuing Na Hong-jin's association with the prestigious event. He previously took The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing to Cannes.

What Is Hope About?

The story follows a village police chief and his inexperienced deputy as they try to protect their community from a mysterious creature. Their situation becomes more dangerous when wildfires cut off communication with the outside world.

Meanwhile, a group of local hunters enters the mountains and soon finds itself being hunted. The film combines elements of science fiction, survival and thriller drama while exploring how people react when faced with an unknown threat.

Na Hong-jin has said that the story begins with the fear of encountering a mysterious creature and gradually develops into a larger story about survival and human behaviour. He also aimed to create an unpredictable world with the scale of a big-screen cinematic experience.

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Korean And Hollywood Cast

The film features Korean stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon. The Hollywood cast includes Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

Hope is presented by Plus M Entertainment and produced by Forged Films in co-production with Plus M Entertainment and Westworld

Hope's India Release

In India, the film will be released by Star Entertainment Pvt. Jiten Hemdev, chief executive officer of Star Entertainment Pvt., said the company aims to make the film accessible to audiences across India through its five-language release.

Hope will release in Indian theatres on September 25.

(With PTI Inputs)

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