Worli vs Malabar Hill: Why Mumbai's New Rich Prefer Worli Over Malabar Hill And Find Bandra 'Unlivable'

Worli Sea Face has overtaken Malabar Hill as Mumbai's preferred address for the new wealthy, while inadequate infrastructure and traffic congestion have made Bandra increasingly difficult to live in, according to diamond merchant Karan Gulwani and lifestyle influencer Myra Gulwani.

Speaking from their home in an episode of *The Habitat with Vishal Bhargava*, the couple discussed life in one of India's most expensive residential markets, where sea-facing properties can cost as much as Rs 3 lakh per square foot.

Karan said Worli and Malabar Hill cannot be compared directly because the latter encompasses several neighbourhoods and offers a wider range of residential experiences. "You cannot compare Worli and Malabar Hill because Malabar Hill is a very large area. It covers a broad spectrum, including Walkeshwar, Banganga, Teen Batti and Nepean Sea Road," he said.

Karan recalled being fascinated by buildings such as Urvashi and Silver Arch while growing up. Located above Priyadarshini Park, the buildings once offered uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea. "Now, the view is restricted to one corner. The area has become almost dead," he said.

Myra summed up the difference more directly: “Malabar Hill represents the wealthy of the past, while Worli represents today's wealthy.”

Karan said Worli's central location and connectivity have helped it emerge as a preferred residential destination. He described Worli Sea Face as an exclusive residential community that would be difficult to replicate elsewhere. "Worli Sea Face, specifically, has become a closed billionaires' club, which can never happen anywhere else," Karan said.

He drew a parallel between the neighbourhood and DLF Camellias in Gurugram, where transaction values have crossed Rs 100 crore. "That is the closest parallel I can find to Worli Sea Face,” he said. "Startup founders such as Deepinder Goyal, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal live in Camellias."

However, he said the appeal of such developments extends beyond the market value of their apartments.

“When people talk about Camellias, they talk about real estate prices. But this is about something beyond price,” Karan said. “It is the feeling of having become a billionaire and wanting your children to interact with the children of other billionaires. It reflects an emotion, a need and a desire."

Why Bandra Has Become ‘Unlivable'

Despite being home to celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Bandra's narrow roads, traffic and inadequate infrastructure have made everyday life difficult, according to Karan. "You cannot walk on the streets of Bandra,” he said. “Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan live there, but they are more likely to walk on the streets of London than on the streets of Khar or Bandra."

Karan said the neighbourhood's infrastructure had failed to keep pace with its popularity and development.

"Because of the narrow roads and the state of the infrastructure, I think living there is very difficult," he said. “It once took us 45 minutes to cover the one or two kilometres after the Sea Link. Living there is unimaginable."

The Cost Of Living By The Sea

Life on the Worli seafront comes with its own practical challenges. Strong winds can interfere with routine household activities, Karan said. The financial threshold is also high. According to Karan, even those looking to rent rather than buy need a substantial income. "If you want to rent a home here, your annual income should be roughly Rs 1 crore," he concluded.

Watch full interview here

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