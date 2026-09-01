August Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Reports 40% Total Sales Growth

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of August auto sales on Tuesday, September 1, 2026! India's automakers will report their August sales figures today, with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Ola Electric and SML Mahindra in focus.
The monthly data will have insights into demand across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, electric vehicles and commercial vehicle. Track domestic sales, exports and year-on-year growth as the industry heads into the festive season.
Follow this live blog for company-wise sales figures, segment-level performance, market reactions and key management commentary.
August Auto Sales Live: SML Mahindra Business Update
August saw strong growth across both cargo and passenger segments, lifting overall sales by 40%. For the April-August period, healthy passenger vehicle demand more than offset a marginal decline in cargo vehicle sales, resulting in a 14% increase in total volumes.
August Auto Sales Live: Mahindra Taking Possession Of 800 Acres Land For New Manufacturing Facility
Mahindra Group said it is moving towards taking possession of the first package of approximately 800 acres of land for its largest integrated automobile and tractor manufacturing facility at an industrial area in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
The upcoming facility at Additional Butibori -- an industrial area developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) -- will be complemented by a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd earlier this year announced its plans to set up a greenfield facility across 1,500 acres in Vidarbha with a committed investment of Rs 15,000 crore.
(Source: PTI)
August Auto Sales Live: SML Mahindra Sales Up 40%
SML Isuzu reported a strong growth with total sales rising 40% year-on-year to 1,175 units, compared with 841 units in the corresponding period last year. The growth was led by the cargo vehicle segment, where sales surged 53% to 492 units from 321 units a year ago. Passenger vehicle sales also remained robust, increasing 31% year-on-year to 683 units from 520 units, reflecting broad-based demand across the company's key business segments.
- Total Sales up 40% At 1,175 Units YoY
- Cargo Vehicle Sales up 53% At 492 Units YoY
- PV Sales up31% At 683 Units YoY
August Auto Sales Live: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of August auto sales. Track the latest sales figures, segment trends, market reactions and management commentary from India’s leading automakers.
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