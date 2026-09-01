August Auto Sales Live Updates: SML Mahindra Reports 40% Total Sales Growth

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of August auto sales on Tuesday, September 1, 2026! India's automakers will report their August sales figures today, with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Ola Electric and SML Mahindra in focus.

The monthly data will have insights into demand across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, electric vehicles and commercial vehicle. Track domestic sales, exports and year-on-year growth as the industry heads into the festive season.

Follow this live blog for company-wise sales figures, segment-level performance, market reactions and key management commentary.