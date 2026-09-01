Hormuz Tensions To Escalate? Tanker Hit By Three Unknown Projectiles In Strait

An oil tanker was hit by three unidentified projectiles while leaving the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. The incident was reported about 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, near the Musandam approach, on August 31.

UKMTO said it received a report from the tanker's company security officer at around 2000 UTC. No one was injured and no oil spill or other environmental damage was reported. Authorities are investigating the incident and have advised vessels in the area to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War: Full Scale Strikes To Resume Amid Hormuz Tensions? Trump Says...

The attack signifies a notable escalation from several earlier incidents in the area. Previous UKMTO warnings, including Warnings 121-26, 122-26 and 123-26, involved single-projectile strikes against inbound tankers. The latest incident involved three projectiles hitting an outbound vessel as it was leaving the strategic waterway.

The incident also comes amid heightened military tensions in the region. It follows a reported direct US-Iran confrontation near Larak Island, where US forces targeted Iranian rocket launchers, along with reports of Iranian retaliatory strikes against US bases in Jordan.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, with large volumes of crude oil and petroleum products passing through the waterway. Continued attacks on commercial vessels could increase shipping and insurance costs while adding a geopolitical risk premium to international crude prices.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor further developments, particularly any disruption to tanker traffic through the strait. Sustained security threats could place additional upward pressure on crude oil prices and tanker rates if shipping companies become more reluctant to operate in the area.

ALSO READ: Oil Prices Continue Rally; Brent Crude At $91 As US-Iran Escalation Revives Hormuz Supply Fears

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.