US-Iran War: Full Scale Strikes To Resume Amid Hormuz Tensions? Trump Says...

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington would not rule out striking Iran again, hours before it emerged that the administration is actively considering a campaign of limited strikes to stop Tehran from rebuilding its military capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked by a reporter whether a resumption of strikes on Iran would amount to a limited campaign or a return to full-scale war, Trump dismissed Iran as a failed state.

"Look, they're a failed nation. Yeah. They're a failed nation. They've got 350% inflation, they have no currency. They're not paying their soldiers. Their leaders are largely dead. Their navy is gone, their air force is gone, their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone," Trump said.

"That doesn't mean we won't smack them. We'll see what happens, but we have the Strait of Hormuz in extremely good shape," he added.

According to Axios, citing three unnamed US officials, the plan under consideration was drawn up over the past week by US Central Command and backed by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, though it had not been formally approved by Trump before the weekend's exchange of fire with Iran.

The objective, one official said, is to periodically degrade Iran's radar, air defence and anti-ship missile capabilities to reduce the risk of attacks on tankers and US military assets, a practice described internally as needing to "mow the lawn."

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The concern within CENTCOM grew after Iran reportedly launched an anti-aircraft missile at a US F-35 providing cover to ships in the strait, seen as a sign Tehran was attempting to reconstitute its capacity, even though the missile posed no direct threat.

Tensions escalated further after Iranian ballistic missiles struck US bases in Jordan on Sunday, a response to an earlier American strike on Iranian troops allegedly preparing to launch rockets and mines into the strait.

A White House statement said Trump "retains all options at his disposal," adding that Iran "wants to make a deal, but they are always a day late and a dollar short."

Officials told Axios the White House had previously leaned against approving further strikes to avoid escalation, but that Sunday's attacks could shift Trump's calculus.

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