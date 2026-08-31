Trump Squeezes Mid-Size Pharma For Cheaper Drugs In $64-Billion Savings Push

The Trump administration is set to announce a fresh round of agreements with drugmakers aimed at lowering prescription medicine costs for Americans, adding to its broader push to bring US drug prices closer to those in other developed countries.

The White House has scheduled a healthcare affordability event for Monday at 3 p.m. ET, where President Donald Trump is expected to unveil the new agreements.

According to a Financial Times report, Bayer, Takeda, CSL and several mid-sized biotechnology companies are expected to announce deals.

ALSO READ: 'Laughable': Iran Mocks Trump For Using 'AI-Gen Video' For Kharg Attack Claim

Deals Build On Earlier Pharma Agreements

The latest agreements would expand a pricing campaign that began last year. The administration has already reached deals with 17 major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Amgen.

Under those arrangements, drugmakers agreed to reduce prices for certain medicines to levels comparable with those in other developed nations.

The companies also agreed to offer lower prices through federal healthcare programmes and sell some medicines directly to consumers through a Trump-backed website.

In exchange, participating companies received tariff relief.

The administration is now seeking broader participation from smaller and mid-sized drugmakers. These companies have been slower to join the pricing programme because some have questioned whether the financial benefits would outweigh the costs.

ALSO READ: Trump Signs Order to Establish US Space Academy, Sets Sights on Moon and Mars

Savings From New Deals Remain Unclear

The immediate impact of the latest agreements on patients and government spending remains uncertain. Medicaid already receives significant discounts on prescription medicines, while many Medicaid beneficiaries pay relatively little for their drugs.

The White House has estimated that its broader drug pricing efforts could reduce federal and state spending by $64.3 billion over the next decade. However, the administration has acknowledged that the estimate is based on projections.

The pricing push also comes ahead of the US midterm elections, as the Trump administration continues to make healthcare affordability a major policy issue.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.