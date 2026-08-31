Pakistan Sacks Head Coach Sarfaraz; Drops Five From Playing XI After Poor England Test Show

Pakistan have made sweeping changes to their squad and coaching staff after losing the first two Tests against England.

The tourists have dropped seven players, called up five uncapped players and released head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed ahead of the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, which begins on September 9, as reported by BBC Sport.

Five of the seven players dropped have featured in the series so far. They are wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan, opener Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman and Khurram Shahzad. Aamir Jamal and Muhammad Awais Jafar, who have not played in the series, have also been sent home.

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Pakistan have called up seven players in total. Batters Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have previous Test experience, have joined five uncapped players.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas, left-arm seamer Mohammed Imran Jr, wicketkeeper Said Baig and all-rounders Mohammad Imran and Razaullah have all received call-ups.

Pakistan Make Coaching Changes After England Defeat

The changes extend beyond the playing squad as head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and his assistant Umar Gul have also been released from their positions.

They will be replaced by Pakistan's white-ball coach Mike Hesson and former Australia seamer Ashley Noffke.

The sweeping changes come after Pakistan struggled badly in the opening two Tests of the series. They lost the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs and the second Test at Lord's by 194 runs.

Pakistan have also been bowled out for less than 200 in each of their four innings in the series so far.

For a touring team to send home seven players and release its head coach in the middle of a Test series is an extraordinary response and an unheard-of move.

Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq Among Players Dropped

Among the players sent home is Salman Ali Agha, who captained Pakistan in the first Test in the absence of the injured Babar Azam. He was then dropped for the second Test.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq has also been left out after coming under criticism at Lord's. Imam suffered a calf injury while fielding on the opening day and did not attempt to bat in either innings.

The changes come at a turbulent time for the Pakistan team, which has faced controversy alongside its poor performances on the field.

Pakistan-England Series Hit By Imran Khan Controversy

During the second Test, the Pakistan team was surrounded by controversy after the Pakistan Cricket Board threatened to cancel the remainder of the match and the tour, as reported by BBC Sport.

The threat came at lunch on the first day after an interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain and ex-prime minister Imran Khan was broadcasted by Sky Sports.

Imran Khan has been jailed for three years on alleged corruption charges, which he denies. Pakistan eventually proceeded with the Test, and both captain Babar Azam and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed have straightaway denied any knowledge of any planned boycott.

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