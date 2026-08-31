Adobe Expands In Middle East With $4-Billion Free AI Access Deal With Saudi Arabia

In order to give over 27 million qualified citizens and residents free access to its AI-powered creative tools for a full year, Adobe has announced an expanded $4 billion-plus agreement with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and state-backed AI company Humain.

According to Reuters, this significant deal intends to assist regional inventors and strengthen the local digital economy.

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Adobe said on Monday stated that it intends to provide free access to its Adobe Firefly Standard membership tier and Adobe Express Premium features, including a new image-generating model "tuned to Saudi culture," to more than 27 million eligible Saudi citizens and residents. Its pledge is worth almost $4 billion.

With support from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, Adobe and Humain collaborated to build the picture model, which will enable users to produce "culturally aligned" photos using Arabic-language suggestions.

According to Adobe, the free access will begin to roll out by the end of 2026.

In order to support Humain's development of tools for producing content in Arabic and for the larger Middle East region, the firms announced their agreement in November.

In a crowded design software market where smaller companies have been gaining market share quickly, Adobe anticipates that the expanded cooperation will support user growth for its AI products and solutions.

Adobe Firefly Standard and Adobe Express Premium features will be free for a year for qualified Saudi citizens and residents who are 13 years of age or older.

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