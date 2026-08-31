India's Fiscal Deficit Widens To 26.8% Of FY27 Target; Capex Rises To Rs 4.5 Lakh Crore

India's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 4.55 lakh crore during April-July, accounting for 26.8% of the full-year target for FY27, government data showed on Monday.

The fiscal deficit during the corresponding period a year ago was Rs 4.7 lakh crore. The government has pegged its fiscal deficit target for FY27 at 4.3% of GDP, or Rs 16.96 lakh crore.

Government finances received a boost from higher tax collections. Net tax receipts rose to Rs 8.5 lakh crore during April-July, compared with Rs 6.6 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Non-tax revenue increased to Rs 4.2 lakh crore from Rs 4 lakh crore.

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On the spending side, total government expenditure rose to Rs 17.6 lakh crore, up from Rs 15.6 lakh crore a year earlier.

Capital expenditure, or spending on infrastructure and other long-term assets, also increased sharply. Capex stood at Rs 4.5 lakh crore, compared with Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the same period last year.

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