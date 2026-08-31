'Doomsayers Doomed, India Bloomed': PM Modi, Sitharaman React As Q1 GDP Jumps Amid Global Headwinds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India's 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 as a "herculean feat", crediting the collective strength of the country for sustaining strong economic momentum despite global headwinds.

"India's exemplary GDP growth of 7.8% during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a herculean feat. The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties. Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed…yet again!" Modi said in a post on X.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also welcomed the GDP numbers, saying the strong performance reflected the hard work of the people and the impact of reforms undertaken by the NDA government. "Estimated growth of real GDP in Q1 of FY 2026–27 is 7.8%. Nominal GDP in Q1 of FY 2026–27 is estimated to have grown by 10.3%, while Real GVA has recorded growth of 8.2%," Sitharaman said.

"The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work. Reforms undertaken by the NDA Government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results," she added.

Sitharaman said the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to further expanding economic opportunities for citizens.

ALSO READ: India's Q1 GDP Growth Hits 7.8% On Manufacturing Boost; FY26 Numbers Revised

The comments came after official data showed that India's real GDP grew 7.8% in Q1 FY27, significantly above the market estimate of 7.3%. The growth was broadly unchanged from the previous quarter's 7.8%, highlighting the resilience of the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Real GVA growth also accelerated to 8.2% in the April-June quarter, compared with the 7.3% estimate and 7.9% in the preceding quarter. Nominal GDP registered a growth of 10.3% during Q1 FY27. The manufacturing sector emerged as a key growth driver, expanding 9.2% during the quarter. The power and gas segment grew 8.9%, while trade, hotels, transport and telecom services recorded 8.5% growth.

Finance, real estate and professional services posted the strongest expansion among the major sectors, growing 12.1%. Construction activity increased 7.7%, while public administration and defence grew 7.5%. Agriculture growth stood at 3.6%, while mining contracted 2.4% during the quarter.

The latest GDP data comes against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty, including oil price volatility and supply-chain disruptions. The strong quarterly performance suggests that domestic economic activity has continued to provide a firm foundation for growth despite external challenges.

The government had earlier released the new series of annual and quarterly GDP estimates with base year 2022-23 on February 27, 2026. The provisional estimates for FY26 were subsequently released on June 5, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.