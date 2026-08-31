Milky Mist Q1 Results: Profit Zooms 10x, Revenue Nears Rs 1,000 Crore

Milky Mist Dairy Food delivered a sharp improvement in first-quarter earnings, with consolidated net profit soaring nearly tenfold as strong revenue growth and expanding operating margins boosted the dairy maker's performance.

It's consolidated net profit jumped nearly tenfold year-on-year to Rs 64.7 crore in the first quarter, up sharply from Rs 6.5 crore in the same period last year.

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Revenue from operations grew 43.6% year-on-year to Rs 973 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 678 crore a year earlier, while operating performance also improved significantly during the period.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 77% year-on-year to Rs 143.8 crore, compared with Rs 81.3 crore in the year-ago period.

As a result, the company's EBITDA margin expanded to 14.8% in the June quarter, from 12% a year earlier, indicating an improvement of 280 basis points in operating profitability.

The sharp improvement in both the top line and operating margins translated into a substantial increase in the company's bottom line.

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The company's performance in the quarter comes amid continued demand for packaged and value-added dairy products.

For investors, the key takeaway from the quarter is the combination of strong revenue growth and margin expansion.

While revenue grew by more than 40% year-on-year, EBITDA increased at a significantly faster pace, pointing to operating leverage.

Milky Mist Dairy Food recently listed on the stock exchanges following its initial public offering, giving investors a direct play on the company's expansion in India's fast-growing dairy and value-added products market.

The listing comes as the company focuses on scaling its operations and broadening its product portfolio across key dairy categories.

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