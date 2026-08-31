Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Spiritual Drama Defies Slow Start With Remarkable Late Surge, Check Earnings

Hanuman Ansh has delivered an unexpected turnaround at the box office. The spiritual drama began its theatrical journey with a modest opening but gained momentum significantly in the later stages of its run, especially during its third and fourth weeks.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

The film opened with Rs 10 lakh net on Day 1. It earned Rs 1.08 crore in the first week and Rs 40 lakh in the second week.

Collections saw a big jump in the third week, with the film earning Rs 10.40 crore. The fourth week was even stronger, as it collected Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23, Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24 and Rs 1.06 crore on Day 25 so far.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 41.19 crore net and Rs 48.58 crore gross in India across 24,355 shows.

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A Surprising Box Office Turnaround

The film's box office journey changed a lot after a slow start. After low collections in the first two weeks, Hanuman Ansh started getting more audience attention from the third week.

Its strong fourth-week performance helped the film cross the Rs 40 crore net mark. Day 25 has also added to the film's growing total, taking it closer to the Rs 50 crore gross mark.

What Changed?

Hanuman Ansh appears to have benefited from growing word of mouth rather than a big opening. The film gradually found an audience, helping it gain momentum weeks after its release.

According to The Indian Express, director Vishal Chaturvedi said the film was made on a budget of around Rs 2 crore and its promotion included eight bhandaras. The team also sought spiritual guidance from Premanand Ji Maharaj before the release.

The film's unusual box office journey shows how audience interest can build over time. With its India gross at Rs 48.58 crore, Hanuman Ansh is now nearing the Rs 50 crore mark.

About The Film

Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji.

Cast

Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge feature in the lead roles, with Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey also part of the cast.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and has received a U certificate.

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