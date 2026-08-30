Sugar Prices Remain Firm Across India Despite Measures To Check Rise

Sugar prices remained elevated across India on Sunday despite a series of measures aimed at improving domestic availability and containing the price rise, with retail rates staying above Rs 60 per kg in most markets, according to a report.

The all-India average retail price of sugar climbed to Rs 64.24 per kg on August 30, from Rs 63.12 a week earlier, marking a 1.77% increase, news agency PTI reported, citing the consumer affairs ministry data.

The average price is now around 30% higher than a month ago and 38.63% above year-ago levels. Retail prices varied widely across markets, with the maximum recorded at Rs 74 per kg and the minimum at Rs 40 per kg. Sugar was selling at Rs 62 per kg in Delhi, Rs 66 in Mumbai, Rs 63 in Chennai and Rs 68 in Ranchi.

Wholesale prices also remained firm at Rs 59.73 per kg, compared with Rs 58.66 a week earlier. Wholesale rates have risen about 31% over the past month and 38.63% from a year earlier.

The price pressure persists even though ex-mill sugar prices have fallen nearly 20% after the government allowed duty-free imports of 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar.

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Industry sources said a Rs 2-3 per kg difference between ex-mill and wholesale prices, and Rs 7-8 per kg between ex-mill and retail rates, is generally considered normal.

Besides allowing imports, the government has tightened stockholding limits for bulk consumers and dealers, and had earlier prohibited sugar exports.

The Centre has accused mills of pushing up prices, maintaining that domestic stocks are adequate. However, sugar production for the 2025-26 marketing year is estimated at 306 lakh tonnes, lower than the earlier projection of 343 lakh tonnes, while annual domestic consumption is estimated at 280-285 lakh tonnes.

(With PTI inputs)

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