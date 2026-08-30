Dividend Stocks To Watch: Coal India, NTP, ONGC, Shipping Corp, Gail, Glenmark Pharma, Mastek And 82 Others; Check Full List

It has stayed busy on the corporate actions nook of the Dalal Street, with many record dates lined up for disbursements of final dividends for fiscal year 2026, including big names like Coal India, NTP, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India, Gail, Mastek and Glenmark Pharma.

Glenmark Pharma has fixed Aug 31 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share, along with Mastek for a final dividend of Rs 16 per share. While Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care has fixed Sept 1 for a final dividend of Rs 60 per share and Gail has announced Sept 2 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

NTPC has fixed Sept 2 as the record date for its interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share. Coal India has set Sept 4 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share, while Emcure Pharmaceuticals has fixed Sept 4 as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 3.6 per share.

General Insurance Corporation of India has fixed Sept 4 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 13.25 per share. ONGC has set Sept 4 as the record date for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, along with Shipping Corporation of India for a final dividend of Rs 1.

Check Full List Here —

Interim Dividend

Orbit Exports Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Re 0.50 per share and fixed Aug. 31 as the record date. AK Capital Services Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, with Sept. 1 as the record date. Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. The record date is Sept. 4.

Dividend and Special Dividend

Ion Exchange India Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, with Aug. 31 as the record date. Maharashtra Seamless Ltd., Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. and Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. have fixed Sept. 1 as the record date for dividends of Rs 10, Rs 50 and Rs 1.50 per share, respectively. Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 40 per share and a special dividend of Rs 60 per share. The record date for both payouts is Sept. 2. Hindustan Hardy Ltd. and Vadilal Industries Ltd. have fixed Sept. 3 as the record date for dividends of Rs 2.80 and Rs 43 per share, respectively.

ALSO READ: Corporate Actions This Week: Coal India, ONGC, Glenmark Pharma, GAIL, Nirlon — Check Full List Here

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. has also announced a special dividend of Rs 86.50 per share, with Sept. 4 as the record date. Nahar Capital and Financial Services Ltd., Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd. and Speciality Restaurants Ltd. will pay dividends of Rs 1.50, Re 1 and Re 1 per share, respectively, and have also fixed Sept. 4 as the record date. AIA Engineering Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 16 per share and fixed Sept. 5 as the record date.

Final Dividend

Company Name Purpose Record Date Ganesh Housing Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 31-Aug-26 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 31-Aug-26 Mastek Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000 31-Aug-26 Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 31-Aug-26 Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 01-Sep-26 Alivus Life Sciences Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 01-Sep-26 CCL Products (India) Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 01-Sep-26 Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 01-Sep-26 Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 01-Sep-26 Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 01-Sep-26 Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 60.0000 01-Sep-26 Rico Auto Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5500 01-Sep-26 Rishiroop Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 01-Sep-26 SM Auto Stamping Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 01-Sep-26 Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 01-Sep-26 Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 01-Sep-26 Unique Organics Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000 01-Sep-26 Black Rose Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 02-Sep-26 Chemfab Alkalis Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 02-Sep-26 Compucom Software Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 02-Sep-26 Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 02-Sep-26 Gail (India) Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 02-Sep-26 Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 02-Sep-26 Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 02-Sep-26 Magna Electro Castings Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 02-Sep-26 NTPC Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 02-Sep-26 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 02-Sep-26 Triveni Turbine Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 02-Sep-26 Action Construction Equipment Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 03-Sep-26 Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 03-Sep-26 Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 03-Sep-26 Carraro India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.7500 03-Sep-26 Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 03-Sep-26 Interarch Building Solutions Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.5000 03-Sep-26 Lehar Footwears Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 03-Sep-26 Nirlon Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000 03-Sep-26 Pune E - Stock Broking Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 03-Sep-26 Rose Merc Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3500 03-Sep-26 Arvind Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 04-Sep-26 BMW Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4300 05-Sep-26 Capri Global Capital Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 04-Sep-26 Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 04-Sep-26 Clean Science and Technology Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 05-Sep-26 Coal India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.2500 04-Sep-26 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.6000 04-Sep-26 Fineotex Chemical Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 04-Sep-26 General Insurance Corporation of India Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.2500 04-Sep-26 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000 04-Sep-26 Hikal Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 04-Sep-26 Indigo Paints Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 04-Sep-26 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 04-Sep-26 Mach Travel Solutions Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 04-Sep-26 Mazda Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 04-Sep-26 Metro Brands Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 04-Sep-26 Nahar Polyfilms Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 04-Sep-26 Oil India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 04-Sep-26 OM Infra Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 04-Sep-26 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 04-Sep-26 Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.9500 05-Sep-26 Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 04-Sep-26 Parmeshwar Metal Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 04-Sep-26 POCL Enterprises Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000 04-Sep-26 Prevest Denpro Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 05-Sep-26 Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 04-Sep-26 Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 04-Sep-26 Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 04-Sep-26 SKP Securities Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 05-Sep-26 S.P. Apparels Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 04-Sep-26 Sportking India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 05-Sep-26 Stove Kraft Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 04-Sep-26 Supriya Lifescience Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 04-Sep-26 Suraj Products Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500 05-Sep-26 Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 04-Sep-26

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

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