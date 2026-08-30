Tim Cook Bows Out As Apple CEO On Sept 1 After Historic 28x Gains To Shareholders

Apple Inc. has grown not only in value, but also in the eyes of Wall Street traders under the tenure of outgoing CEO Tim Cook, with the stock rocketing over 28 times in the last 15 years.

When Cook assumed charge of the tech giant back in August 2011, its stock price hovered between $11-$14 per share and Apple's approximate market capitalisation stood at $293 billion.

The company was laced with major issues such as the very public iPhone 6's bendgate controversy which revealed that the thin, aluminum-bodied iPhone 6 and larger iPhone 6 Plus were susceptible to bending under sustained pressure, such as being carried in tight trouser pockets.

However, the stock has staged a sharp recovery after surging 2,763% from the lower band of August 2011 range, to the last closing price of $319.70 and the market capitalisation has reached a record $4 trillion.

ALSO READ: Tim Cook's Scorecard: A Look At Apple's Biggest Wins And Misses Ahead Of Sept. 1 Exit

Up until early 2020 and just before the pandemic, Apple stock hovered around the $60-70 mark, coinciding with the company's next big product innovation: A self-made M-series processors.

An M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro series laptops instantly became trailblazers in the market. Rocking the ARM architecture, these laptops were light, thin and offered unmatched battery backup, making them the undisputed leader of their market segments. This also marked the departure of Apple's reliance on Intel chips for their Macs.

Within a year, the Apple stock jumped as much as $150 in August 2021, marking more than a 13x increase in share price in Cook's then ten-year term as CEO.

Apple consolidated their market position further since, with iPhones penetrating more developing economies such as India, Indonesia while MacBook Air continued to dominate the laptop segment.

The iPhone manufacturer also doubled down on their other products, including the Apple Watch, iPads, iMacs, among others. Apple has also penetrated the low-cost laptop market with the launch of MacBook Neo.

Before this, the stock had resurrected from its December 1997 lows of $0.12 to $0.13 per share under Steve Jobs to reach $99 levels by 1999 backed by healthier sales and profitability.

ALSO READ: Motilal Oswal To Aditya Birla: Indian Funds That Backed Apple Shares In Tim Cook's $4 Trillion Era

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.