Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash Starrer Slows Down After Rs 100-Crore Opening

After a massive opening, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now slowing down a little at the box office. The Yash-starrer registered a 9.9% drop from the previous day but continued to remain among the week's biggest theatrical performers.

Here's what the Day 4 numbers look like.

Box Office Collection

The film earned Rs 24.50 crore net in India on Day 4. With this, Toxic has collected Rs 190.45 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 227.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The overseas market has contributed Rs 27.25 crore in gross collections, taking the film's worldwide gross to Rs 254.75 crore.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Day 4 with Rs 15.50 crore, while the Kannada version added Rs 6.60 crore. Telugu contributed Rs 1.50 crore, followed by Tamil with Rs 75 lakh and Malayalam with Rs 15 lakh.

Box Office Journey

Toxic opened with a massive Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1 before its collections dropped to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2. It earned Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3 and Rs 24.50 crore on Day 4.

Despite the decline in Day 4 collection, the Yash-starrer is now just short of the Rs 200-crore mark in India.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash Starrer Holds Strong Despite Drop, Crosses Rs 200-Crore Worldwide

All About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa. The story revolves around crime, loyalty, violence and redemption as its central character finds himself caught in a dangerous world.

Yash leads the film, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair are also part of the cast.

Made on a reported budget of over Rs 500 crore, the film was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 26, 2026.

Yash's performance and the film's visual style have received praise, while its mixed word of mouth has also been reflected in the changing box-office numbers.

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