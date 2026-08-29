Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash Starrer Holds Strong Despite Drop, Crosses Rs 200-Crore Worldwide

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which hit theatres on August 26, has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India and Rs 200-crore worldwide within its first three days. Despite a drop in collections on Day 3, the Yash starrer continued to attract audiences.

Toxic Day 3 Collection

After its massive Rs 101.10-crore opening, Toxic saw its collections drop over the next two days. The film earned Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3. The Day 3 collection marks a 27.8% drop from Thursday. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 165.95 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film has also put up a strong worldwide total. Its India gross stands at Rs 198.10 crore, while the overseas markets have contributed Rs 23.25 crore. With Rs 3.50 crore coming from overseas on Day 3, Toxic has taken its worldwide gross to Rs 221.35 crore.

Released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the film had 19,390 shows on its third day and recorded an overall occupancy of 25.5%.

Hindi version was the biggest contributor on Day 3, bringing in Rs 19.75 crore net. Kannada added Rs 5 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 1.50 crore. Tamil collected Rs 75 lakh, while Malayalam contributed Rs 20 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection Report

Karnataka led the major individual markets with a gross collection of Rs 6.25 crore on Day 3. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 2.75 crore, Tamil Nadu added Rs 1.10 crore and Kerala recorded Rs 40 lakh. The rest of India contributed Rs 21.75 crore, taking the total state-wise gross collection to Rs 32.25 crore.

Several cities saw better occupancy during the evening and night shows, helping the film end the day on a strong note.

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About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa. The story revolves around crime, loyalty, violence and redemption as its central character makes his way through a dangerous world.

Yash leads the film, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair are also part of the cast.

The focus will be on how strongly it performs through the weekend and whether it can maintain its pace in the coming days.

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