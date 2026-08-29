Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 8: Ravi Teja Starrer Crosses Rs 100-Crore Mark In India

Ravi Teja's Irumudi has made a comeback at the box office again on Day 8. After a dip in collections on Thursday, the film saw a 40.6% jump on its second Friday and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

Irumudi collected Rs 9.70 crore net in India on Day 8. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 101.85 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 118.20 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 136.70 crore.

The Telugu version continued to drive the film's business on Day 8, earning Rs 9.69 crore net. The Tamil version added Rs 1 lakh.

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State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were the biggest contributors on Day 8, bringing in Rs 10.25 crore gross. Karnataka followed with Rs 70 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 9 lakh.

The rest of India added Rs 20 lakh, and Kerala contributed Rs 1 lakh. The film's total India gross for the day stood at Rs 11.25 crore.

Box Office Run So Far

Ravi Teja-starrer opened with Rs 15.30 crore on August 21 and grew to Rs 16.20 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought its highest single-day collection of Rs 19 crore.

It then collected Rs 12.35 crore on first Monday i.e. Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5 and Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6. After falling to Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7, the film bounced back with Rs 9.70 crore on its second Friday i.e. Day 8. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 92.15 crore.

About The Film

The action drama follows a father with a troubled past and an alcohol addiction who lives a quiet life with his daughter near a waterfall. When she asks him to take Ayyappa Deeksha, his past begins to catch up with him.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled the cinematography and Prawin Pudi edited the film.

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