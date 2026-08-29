Bihar Board Drops 'Fail’ Tag From Marksheets, Opens Path To Skill Training

The Bihar government will remove the word “Fail” from Class 10 and 12 marksheets, replacing it with “Kaushal ke liye patra”, or “eligible for skill training”, to boost children's confidence and ease the stigma around exam results and giving students another path to build their skills and careers.

Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced the proposed change during a review meeting. He said examination scores should not be treated as a measure of a student's overall talent or potential and stressed the importance of protecting students' morale, according to Indian Express.

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The relevant rules will be amended, after which the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will issue instructions for implementing the change. Students who do not meet the required academic criteria will instead be guided towards skill-based and vocational opportunities, including pathways through open schooling.

The Education Department also plans to hold month-long special classes for students appearing for the Matric supplementary exam, giving them extra academic support and a better chance of clearing it.

No-Bag Saturdays and Digital Support

Bihar is also giving students more flexibility beyond regular classroom learning. Under the “No Bag Day” initiative, government schools will run from 9:30 am to 1 pm on Saturdays, compared with the usual 9:30 am to 4 pm schedule from Monday to Friday.

As per the department's directive, students in Classes 1 to 8 will finish their academic work by noon, followed by lunch until 12:40 pm before they are dismissed. Classes 9 to 12 will continue until 1 pm.

The state has also launched the Vidya Saathi app for students in Classes 9 to 12, offering round-the-clock academic help and support for competitive exams.

Separately, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced plans to establish an all-women university in Bihar, with women serving as students, faculty, administrators and staff, as per Indian Express.

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The reforms come as Bihar's better push towards student welfare, vocational skills, creative learning and alternative career pathways.

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