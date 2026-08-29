Who Is Sandhya Devanathan? What To Know About OpenAI's New Asia-Pacific Leader

Meta India and Southeast Asia head Sandhya Devanathan is leaving the company after more than a decade to join OpenAI in a newly created senior leadership role covering Southeast Asia and Australia.

New OpenAI Leadership Role

Devanathan will take charge as Vice President for Southeast Asia and Australia, becoming OpenAI's most senior leader responsible for the region. She will be based in Singapore and report to Kiran Mani, OpenAI's Managing Director for Asia-Pacific.

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Her appointment comes as OpenAI steps up its expansion across Asia-Pacific, seeking to increase adoption of its artificial intelligence products among consumers, businesses and developers.

Consumer Growth, Enterprise Adoption on Agenda

Devanathan will be responsible for OpenAI's regional growth across Southeast Asia and Australia, covering consumer adoption, enterprise partnerships, regulatory engagement and operations. She will also focus on expanding the company's user base and strengthening ties with governments, institutions and technology stakeholders.

The newly created position is intended to strengthen OpenAI's leadership and execution across some of the region's fastest-growing technology markets.

Devanathan's move comes as OpenAI continues building its physical and operational footprint across Asia-Pacific, including teams and offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and New Delhi.

Devanathan's Meta Tenure

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and held several leadership roles during her tenure, including heading the company's Asia-Pacific gaming business and helping expand its presence in markets such as Singapore and Vietnam, according to The Economic Times.

Looking back at her time at Meta, Devanathan highlighted the company's work across the region, including WhatsApp-based government services in India and tools that helped small businesses build digital storefronts in Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

With more than 25 years of experience spanning technology and financial services, Devanathan brings significant regional and commercial experience to her new role.

Announcing her exit from Meta on LinkedIn, Devanathan called the end of her decade-long stint an emotional milestone and said she was looking forward to her “next exciting chapter.”

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