Bengaluru's Peptide Party Cancelled A Day Before Event: Here's What Happened

A 'Peptide Party' scheduled to be held in Bengaluru's Koramangala on Saturday, August 29 has been cancelled by the organisers following an enquiry by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA). The regulator had sought detailed information from the organisers on the event and the peptide products proposed to be promoted or made available during the gathering.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the Office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, said authorised representatives of M/s Upsurge Labs LLP, the organisers of the event, had informed authorities after an enquiry that the programme stood cancelled.

"The authorised representatives of M/s Upsurge Labs LLP, the organisers of the event after an enquiry has communicated that the scheduled event stands cancelled. Members of the public are advised to take note of this cancellation," the regulator said.

The event, scheduled for August 29 in Koramangala, had triggered an online debate over the nature of the gathering and the promotion and use of peptides, with questions being raised about their safety, regulation and possible use outside approved medical settings.

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TheLiverDoc on X criticised the organisers after the Bengaluru "Peptide Party" was cancelled and said the cancellation raised questions about the evidence behind the event and broader wellness-industry claims around experimental peptides. "Instead of proving their point and why this party was indeed essential, they just immediately decided to cancel it. If there was any real evidence to the claims they made or for what they were doing, or planned to do, they wouldn't have chickened out," he pointed out.

Citing independent laboratory testing, he said some underground or online-purchased peptides, including products marketed for weight loss or muscle growth, have shown active-ingredient levels ranging from 0% to 190% of labelled claims. He also pointed to reports linking contaminated or inaccurately dosed black-market peptides to serious organ injury, including reported cases of acute liver damage and liver failure.

What Is A Peptide Party

A peptide party, sometimes referred to as a peptide rave, is an invite-only social gathering associated with biohacking and wellness culture. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that can act as signalling molecules in the body. Such gatherings typically attract biohackers, fitness enthusiasts and wellness personalities.

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