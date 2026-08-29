Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 8: Nivin Pauly Starrer Sees Growth, Check Earnings

Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continued its steady box-office run, with collections rising 9.1% on Day 8 after a strong opening week, giving the film a positive start to its second weekend.

Here's a look at its latest box office numbers.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit collected Rs 9.55 crore net in India on Day 8. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 61.85 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 72.15 crore.

The film also maintained a strong hold overseas. It earned Rs 8 crore on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 75.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 147.65 crore.

State-Wise Gross Report

Kerala remained the biggest contributor on Day 8, bringing in Rs 9.60 crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 65 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 30 lakh.

The rest of India added Rs 45 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Rs 10 lakh. The film's total India gross for the day stood at Rs 11.10 crore.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on August 21 and saw strong growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 7.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.80 crore on Sunday. Its release also coincided with the Onam festive season, giving the film an added boost at the box office.

The film earned Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4 before picking up again with Rs 7.90 crore each on Day 5 and Day 6. It then collected Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7 and Rs 9.55 crore on its second Friday i.e Day 8.

The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 52.30 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The cast also includes Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The film follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad. A wedding in the neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin, leading to an emotional journey involving love, family and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu is the cinematographer and Akash Joseph Varghese has handled the editing.

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