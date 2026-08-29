Michael OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Jaafar Jackson Starrer, Biopic On King Of Pop?

Michael, the biographical drama based on the life and career of pop icon Michael Jackson, is set for release on OTT after the film achieved huge success in the worldwide box office.

About Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael traces the remarkable journey of the King of Pop.

The story begins with Michael Jackson's early years as part of the Jackson 5, the family group formed with his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon. Managed by their father, Joe Jackson, the group soon rose from local performances to national fame.

The film follows Michael's journey from the Jackson 5 to solo stardom, covering key moments of his career, including the Thriller era, Victory Tour and Bad World Tour. It also looks at the pressures and challenges that came with his extraordinary success, offering a glimpse at both the global performer and the person behind the fame.

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Michael Cast

Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in his feature-film debut, while Juliano Valdi portrays the younger version of the singer. The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson and Miles Teller as Michael's attorney John Branca.

Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Larenz Tate and Kendrick Sampson also feature in key roles.

Michael Worldwide Box Office Collection

Michael has crossed the $1-billion mark worldwide, with a total gross of $1.021 billion. The film earned $372.3 million in the US and Canada, and $649.12 million from international markets, according to reports.

The biopic reached the milestone in July, becoming the first biographical film to gross $1 billion worldwide and the highest-grossing film in the genre.

OTT Release Date

Michael was released digitally on June 9, 2026, allowing audiences to rent or buy the film on premium digital platforms

Viewers in India can watch the film on The Peacock Hub on the JioHotstar app and website from Saturday. August 29 is also the birth anniversary of Michael Jackson. The Hollywood blockbuster movie will be available in English and Hindi.

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Watch The Trailer Here

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