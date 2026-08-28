Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Weekend: Anbe Diana To Part-Timers — Here's What To Watch

The weekend brings a fresh mix of films and series across different genres, offering viewers several options to explore at home.

From crime thrillers and romantic dramas to workplace comedies and socially relevant stories, the upcoming OTT lineup covers a wide range of themes and settings.

Anbe Diana

Anbe Diana is a Tamil romantic comedy-drama centred on the relationship between Chirumamilla Sita Krishna and Magic Diana D'Souza. Their romance develops amid family differences, cultural barriers, old rivalries and traditional expectations. Set in Perambur, the film combines romance, humour and family drama while exploring a cross-cultural relationship.

OTT: SonyLIV

Release: August 28, 2026

Newton's 3rd Law

This Telugu crime mystery thriller revolves around a double murder investigation set in 1999. Directed by Rajesh Karna, the film features Sumanth, Jagapathi Babu, Srinivas Avasarala, Ravi Varma and Trinadh Varma. The story gradually uncovers secrets, connections and questions surrounding justice.

OTT: Netflix

Release: August 28, 2026

KJQ: King Jackie Queen

KJQ: King Jackie Queen is a period Telugu crime drama set in the 1990s. The story follows Partha, an orphan whose ambition takes him into the criminal underworld, where relationships with Jackie and Queen lead to power struggles, betrayal and shifting loyalties.

OTT: Prime Video

Release: August 28, 2026

Angam Attahasam

The Malayalam crime thriller follows Ajay, whose life changes after betrayal and a violent attack push him towards the underworld. His pursuit of revenge brings him into conflicts involving gangsters, power struggles and dangerous alliances.

OTT: Sun NXT

Release: August 28, 2026

Lurk

Lurk is a Malayalam action thriller set in Kerala's forest regions. It focuses on human-wildlife conflicts and the struggle for survival, while bringing together themes of revenge, danger and the complicated relationship between people and nature.

OTT: Sun NXT

Release: August 26, 2026

Harudu

Harudu follows DCP Shankar as he takes on a powerful political figure while investigating a murder case involving unemployed youngsters. The Telugu action crime drama combines police investigation, corruption, revenge, drama and commercial elements.

OTT: Aha Video

Release: August 28, 2026

Part-Timers

This Telugu workplace comedy series follows roommates Sindhu and Teju, who come from different backgrounds but share the goal of starting their own business. Their search for income through part-time jobs leads to workplace situations, financial hurdles and humorous experiences.

OTT: JioHotstar

Release: August 28, 2026

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