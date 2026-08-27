Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Match Online

Pakistan aims to level the series against England in the second Test at Lords starting August 27, with Babar Azam returning to the squad after a defeat at Headingley.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
England vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Match Online
Babar Azam returns to line up and will captain Pakistan side in the second test against England
Photo Source: X

After a crushing defeat at Headingley, Pakistan face England in the second Test at Lord's on Aug. 27, looking to level the three-match series. England dominated the opening Test in Leeds and will be confident of taking an unassailable lead in London. Babar Azam's return could provide Pakistan with a major boost as they look to bounce back.

Here is everything you need to know about the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, including the date, time, venue, live telecast and streaming details in India.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Date And Time

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. IST.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Venue

The 2nd Test match between England and Pakistan will be played at Lord's, London.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Live Telecast In India

The 2nd Test between England and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Live Streaming In India

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be available to stream live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

ALSO READ: European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Star Players, Squads And Venues

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Temasek-Backed Sembcorp Green Infra Files For Rs 3,750-Crore IPO: Key Risks, Holding, Financials And More

Temasek-Backed Sembcorp Green Infra Files For Rs 3,750-Crore IPO: Key Risks, Holding, Financials And More

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com