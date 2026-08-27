England vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Match Online

After a crushing defeat at Headingley, Pakistan face England in the second Test at Lord's on Aug. 27, looking to level the three-match series. England dominated the opening Test in Leeds and will be confident of taking an unassailable lead in London. Babar Azam's return could provide Pakistan with a major boost as they look to bounce back.

Here is everything you need to know about the England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, including the date, time, venue, live telecast and streaming details in India.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Date And Time

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. IST.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Venue

The 2nd Test match between England and Pakistan will be played at Lord's, London.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Live Telecast In India

The 2nd Test between England and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Live Streaming In India

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be available to stream live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah

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