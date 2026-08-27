Need Just Calls And Texts? These 10 Feature Phones Could Be Ideal For Students

Smartphones can be useful for studying but they also bring social media, notifications and and array of apps that can be distracting at times. For students who primarily need phones just for the purpose of making calls, texting and connectivity, a feature phone can be a simpler alternative.

There are several such options available in India, including models from Nokia, Lava, HMD, Jio. Some of the newer feature phones also offer 4G connectivity, while others focus mainly on long battery life and basic calling.

Prices below are based on manufacturers' official India websites where current prices are available. For models without an official price, we've used listings from major online retailers. Prices may vary by seller, availability and ongoing offers.

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Nokia 110 Power

A simple, budget-friendly option for students, the Nokia 110 Power comes with a 1,750mAh battery, a camera with LED flash and microSD support up to 32GB. HMD claims up to 15.5 days of standby time.

Nokia 106 4G - Rs 2,399

For those who want a basic phone with 4G, the Nokia 106 4G offers 4G VoLTE, expandable storage, FM radio, a torch and a camera.

Nokia 110 4G

The Nokia 110 4G keeps things simple while adding 4G voice calling. It also features call recording, support for 13 languages, an MP3 player and microSD support.

Nokia 210 4G

The Nokia 210 4G is another option for students looking for a feature phone with 4G connectivity. HMD currently lists it from Rs 2,999 in India.

HMD 101 4G

One of the more affordable 4G options, the HMD 101 4G supports dual 4G SIMs, Cloud Apps and USB Type-C charging.

HMD 102 4G

The HMD 102 4G adds dual 4G SIM support, Cloud Apps and USB Type-C charging, along with basic entertainment features.

HMD 150 Music

For students who want a phone mainly for calls but still enjoy music, the HMD 150 Music comes with a music-focused design, time talker and automatic call recording.

HMD 130 Music

The HMD 130 Music offers a more affordable way to get a music-focused feature phone, while keeping the essentials for everyday use.

Lava A2 Smart

The Lava A2 Smart is among the cheapest options here. According to 91mobiles, its current Amazon-listed price is around Rs 1,285. It has a 2.4-inch display, 1,200mAh battery, dual-SIM support and expandable storage. Since this is a retailer price, it may vary.

JioPhone Prima 2

For students who want something beyond basic calling, the JioPhone Prima 2 offers 4G connectivity, a 2,000mAh battery and access to apps and services including YouTube, Facebook, JioTV, JioSaavn and JioPay.

Feature phones can be a practical choice for students who want to stay reachable without the distractions that often come with a smartphone.

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