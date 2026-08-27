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Alpha OTT Release Date Out: Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari And Bobby Deol Starrer

Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a highly trained agent whose past is connected to the Alpha programme. Sharvari stars as Durga Kaul, Sita's estranged twin sister.

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Alpha OTT Release Date Out: Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari And Bobby Deol Starrer
Alpha, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy-thriller is all set to premiere on OTT
Image: YRF/X

After its theatrical run, Alpha is now set to release on OTT. The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, with Bobby Deol as the main antagonist. Directed by Shiv Rawail, this is one of the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe.

Alpha follows Sita, a young woman whose life changes after she is pulled into a secretive military programme. Taken away from her family, she is raised under the control of Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat, who trains her to become a formidable super-soldier.

As Sita grows older, she begins uncovering the truth about her past and the family she was separated from. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she is reunited with her long-lost sister, Durga. Together, the sisters set out to confront the man responsible for the Alpha programme.

Blending high-octane action with revenge, family drama and self-discovery, Alpha explores Sita's journey to uncover her roots and reclaim her identity.

Cast And Characters

Alia Bhatt plays Sita, a highly trained agent whose past is connected to the Alpha programme. Sharvari stars as Durga Kaul, Sita's estranged twin sister.

Bobby Deol plays the villain, Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat, whose dangerous experiments with the Alpha serum drive the story forward. Anil Kapoor also plays an important role as Colonel Vikrant Kaul. Hrithik Roshan also makes a cameo appearance as Kabir from the War franchise.

The film also features Dia Mirza, Khushi Hajare, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Vishal Kathpal, Sangay Tsheltrim, Shubhi Mehta, Karan Kishore, Pavleen Gujral, Mayank Anand, Pranay Narayan, Gaurav Bista, Rajiv Ranjan, Anup Kumar Balyan, Bhushan Shimpi, Abhimanyu Sarkar, Digvijay Sawant, Konark Dinkar, Abhijeet Tayoung, Matt McHugh, Vibha Saraf and Shivam Pal in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: Alpha, Bandar, Michael, Batman: Knightfall Part 1 And More — Here's What To Watch

Part Of YRF Spy Universe

Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe and the franchise's first female-led film. The spy universe began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and later expanded with films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

The film was released in theatres on July 3, 2026. It received a mixed response and had a modest run at the box office, collecting around Rs 58.86 crore net in India and approximately Rs 99.10 crore worldwide.

When And Where To Watch Alpha?

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol's Alpha will start streaming on Netflix from August 28, 2026. The film will arrive on the platform during the Raksha Bandhan weekend.

ALSO READ: Immortal Trailer X Reviews: GV Prakash-Kayadu Lohar's Supernatural Thriller Impresses Netizens

Watch The Trailer Here:

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