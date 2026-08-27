Dabur Says Nepal Arm Operations Not Impacted By Floods; Overall Impact Likely Negligible

Dabur India said its Nepal operations have not been impacted by the ongoing floods, with the company's Nepal arm and manufacturing facilities continuing to operate normally.

In an exchange filing, Dabur said its manufacturing facilities in Nepal continue to function normally despite the adverse weather conditions. The company has operations in Kathmandu and Birganj, two key locations for its Nepal business, and has indicated that its core operations remain unaffected.

While some disruption is expected at the distributor level, Dabur said the impact is limited.

Overall Impact Likely Negligible

According to the company, the operations of only three distributors are expected to be impacted by the floods. Dabur therefore expects the overall impact of the Nepal floods on its business to be negligible.

Dabur's disclosure comes as businesses across the region continue to assess the impact of flooding and related disruptions on supply chains, distribution networks and local operations.

Devastating flash floods struck Nepal on Wednesday, leaving up to 800 people missing and up to 270 casualties in the Himalayan nation. As per the US Geological Survey, the floods were caused by glacier collapse and debris flow. Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Thursday said at least 300 Indian nationals, mostly Manasarovar pilgrims, remained missing.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: 24x7 Control Room Set-Up In Ministry Of External Affairs - Check Key Contact Numbers

Dabur's Q1 Performance

Dabur saw a 15% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 591 crore, according to financial results data with regards to the quarter ended June 30. The company's profit in the preceding financial year was Rs 514 crore for the same aforementioned time period.

The firm's revenue saw a 10.5% uptick to Rs 3,764 crore, compared to Rs 3,405 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 10.9% to Rs 741 crore from Rs 668 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 19.7% from 19.6%.

Dabur Share Price Today

Dabur shares closed 1.53% higher at Rs 386.20 per share on Thursday. The shares have fallen 3.45% in one week and 9.63% in one month. The shares are down 22.75% year-to-date and 26.07% in one year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.