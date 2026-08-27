Jupiter Life Line Eyes 3,000-Bed Scale: Can Dombivli Turnaround Unlock Next Phase Of Growth?

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd. is entering an important phase of its expansion as it expedites its newly commissioned Dombivli hospital and works towards building a nearly 3,000-bed healthcare network.

For investors, the key question is whether Dombivli can reach breakeven quickly enough to limit the initial drag on profitability and eventually unlock operating potential as the network scales.

Dombivli completed its first full quarter of operations in the June quarter, with occupancy at around 25-30%. The hospital pulled the Ebitda down by Rs 9.5 crore during the quarter, broadly in line with management's earlier expectations. Management has retained its guidance for the facility to reach Ebitda breakeven in about 1.5-2 years, while noting that patient footfall has been steadily improving month-on-month.

Dombivli Ramp-Up Key To Growth

The 500-bed Dombivli hospital is coming up in phases and around 200 beds are already operational, and fit-outs for another 100 are done.

It's part of a bigger expansion for Jupiter, which also has a 500-bed facility in Pune, a 300-bed Mira-Bhayandar project and a 400-bed BKC hospital in the pipeline. Cumulatively, these projects will take the company's total capacity from roughly 1,700 beds to 2,900.

Mutual Funds Step Up Exposure

With the business expansion, Jupiter Life Line is witnessing growing institutional interest as well. Among top mutual funds, SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund had Rs 155.44 crore invested, equivalent to 2.88% of its AUM, while HDFC Multi Cap Fund held Rs 98.24 crore or 0.48% of AUM. HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund had Rs 72.10 crore invested, representing 2.45% of AUM, and HDFC Small Cap Fund held Rs 56.63 crore, or 0.14% of AUM, as per July portfolio disclosures.

During July, HDFC Multicap and smallcap funds added this stock fresh into their portfolios, while SBI Healthcare Opportunities and HDFC Multicap Regular fund increased their holdings, and other healthcare-focused schemes have also increased their exposure amid the company's expansion phase.

With Dombivli's ramp-up, insurance empanelment and the next set of hospitals progressing, the ability to convert new capacity into occupancy and profitability will be central to Jupiter Life Line's next phase of growth.

Also Read: Financials Offer Best Valuation, Bullish On Healthcare, Says Pramod Gubbi of Marcellus Investment

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.