Mumbai Auto, Taxi Drivers Get One-Year Reprieve From Compulsory Marathi Language Mandate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has granted auto and taxi drivers of Mumbai a one-year extension to comply with the mandatory Marathi language requirement, NDTV reported.

The Chief Minister's directive comes two days after a PIL was filed in Bombay High Court against the mandatory Marathi language rule for auto, taxi, and cab drivers. The petition challenged the state government's notification issued on August 12, seeking an immediate stay on its implementation, NDTV earlier reported.

The Maharashtra Transport Department had mandated a rule that required autorickshaw and taxi drivers to demonstrate a working knowledge of Marathi. Drivers found unable to converse in Marathi were reportedly issued show-cause notices, with some facing suspension of their licences and badges.

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The petitioner alleged that the Marathi language mandate violates fundamental rights of drivers under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution. It also stated that the rule is 'ultra vires', as the Motor Vehicles Act (1988), does not prescribe any language condition for obtaining a licence.

The mandate threatens the badges, licenses, and livelihoods of nearly 9.65 lakh migrant drivers across Maharashtra. This comes amid the Maharashtra government's decision to require Marathi proficiency among autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had rejected the argument that Mumbai's cosmopolitan character should allow people to communicate in whichever language they choose without knowing Marathi, during an interaction with NDTV Profit last week.

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