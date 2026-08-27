Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026: Muhurat Timings, 100+ Wishes, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Siblings

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between siblings, filled with love, memories, teasing and the promise of always being there for each other. On this day, siblings tie the sacred thread called rakhi, apply tilak, share sweets, exchange gifts and celebrate their bond.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.

When To Tie Rakhi In 2026? Check The Shubh Muhurat

According to the provided Panchang timings, the Shubh Muhurat for tying Rakhi is from 5:57 a.m. to 9:48 a.m. IST, giving devotees a window of nearly four hours to perform the ritual. The timing is especially significant as the Purnima Tithi or the full moon period ends at 9:48 AM on Aug. 28.

Whether you're looking for a heartfelt message for your brother or sister, a funny WhatsApp status or a simple way to tell them how much they mean to you, here are 100+ Raksha Bandhan wishes and messages to choose from.

Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Wishes

Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sibling who has always been my first friend and forever supporter.

This Raksha Bandhan, I won't just tie a thread - I'll tie together a lifetime of memories, fights and unspoken love. Happy Rakhi!

You'll always be my favourite part of childhood, no matter how grown up we get. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Rakhi! No matter where life takes us, you will always have a special place in my heart.

We may fight, argue and annoy each other, but I wouldn't trade you for the world. Have a wonderful Raksha Bandhan!

Thank you for standing by me through every high and low. Wishing you lots of love this Raksha Bandhan.

Childhood was beautiful because I had you. Growing up is better because you're still by my side. Happy Rakhi!

Our bond may not be perfect, but it has always been real - and that's what makes it special. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

No matter how far apart we are, our bond will always remain unbreakable. Sending you lots of love this Rakhi.

You are more than my sibling - you are my built-in best friend. Wishing you a beautiful Raksha Bandhan!

Here's to all the memories, laughter, fights and moments that made us who we are. Happy Rakhi!

Raksha Bandhan Wishes For Brothers

Happy Raksha Bandhan, brother! You have been my protector, my biggest supporter and, sometimes, my biggest headache. But you'll always be my go-to person.

Dear brother, thank you for always having my back. Wishing you a very Happy Rakhi and a life filled with happiness and success.

No superhero can compare to a brother who is always there when you need him. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my real-life hero!

From childhood fights to grown-up conversations, you have always been a constant in my life. Happy Rakhi, brother!

You annoy me, tease me and steal my food, but one thing is certain - you will always mean the world to me. Have a happy and memorable Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my first hero and lifelong protector.

Thank you for believing in me, even when I didn't believe in myself. Happy Rakhi, brother!

You may be my brother by blood, but you are also one of my closest friends. Wishing you lots of love this Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan Wishes For Sisters

Having a sister like you is like having a best friend for life. Happy Rakhi, dear sister!

You may drive me crazy, but life would be incomplete without you. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sister who knows me better than almost anyone else.

You have always been there with advice, support and unconditional love. Happy Rakhi to my wonderful sister!

We may argue over the smallest things, but nothing can change the love we share. Have a beautiful Raksha Bandhan!

You are my sister, my secret keeper and my forever friend. Sending you all my love this Rakhi.

Happy Rakhi, sister! Wishing you happiness, health, success and lots of reasons to smile.

No matter where life takes us, you will always be family, home and a part of my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Short And Sweet Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Messages

Happy Rakhi! One thread, a million emotions.

Sibling love: messy, real and forever. Wishing you a beautiful Raksha Bandhan!

My partner in crime since day one. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Through thick and thin, we've always been a team. Happy Rakhi!

One bond, countless memories. Have a wonderful Raksha Bandhan!

Tied with love and sealed with laughter. Happy Rakhi!

Rakhi isn't just a ritual - it's a reminder of how much you mean to me. Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Blood made us siblings, but love made us best friends. Happy Rakhi!

My favourite childhood memory? Growing up with you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Rakhi to my forever teammate.

Funny Raksha Bandhan Wishes

This Raksha Bandhan, I wish you peace, love and better fashion choices - because I can't defend those socks anymore.

My first best friend, forever bodyguard. Happy Rakhi!

Rakhi: That one day I pretend to like you more than usual. Have a fun-filled Raksha Bandhan!

Our fights are legendary, but so is our love. Happy Rakhi to my favourite rival!

Thanks for always stealing my food and calling it “sharing.” Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You annoy me like no one else, but I'd never trade you for the world. Happy Rakhi!

You're my sibling, my partner in crime and my unpaid therapist. Wishing you a hilarious Raksha Bandhan!

Long-distance Rakhi: Same emotions, more expensive courier charges! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

My childhood would have been boring without your drama. Thanks for all the fun and fights!

I tied Rakhi with love. Now, where's my gift? Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Emotional Raksha Bandhan Messages For Siblings

No matter how many friends I make, no one can ever take your place in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You held my hand when I took my first steps, and I know you'll always walk beside me. Sending you love this Rakhi.

Happy Rakhi! I'm grateful for every fight, every laugh and every moment that made us us.

With every Rakhi, I send a thousand prayers for your happiness and health. Have a blessed Raksha Bandhan!

Home isn't always a place - sometimes, it's the people who make you feel safe. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my home.

You have seen me at my best and worst and never stopped being there for me. Happy Rakhi!

Our bond has grown with us, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Wishing you a beautiful Raksha Bandhan.

Even when miles separate us, your presence is always felt. Sending my love and warm Rakhi wishes.

If I could choose my sibling again, I'd still choose you - annoying habits and all. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Thank you for being my built-in best friend since birth. Happy Rakhi!

ALSO READ | When Is Raksha Bandhan 2026? Check Rakhi Muhurat, Delhi And Mumbai Timings, Purnima Tithi

More WhatsApp Messages To Share To Your Siblings

Happy Raksha Bandhan! May our bond grow stronger with every passing year.

Wishing you a life filled with happiness, love, success and peace. Happy Rakhi!

You are the one person who can make me laugh even on my worst days. Have a wonderful Raksha Bandhan!

Distance may keep us apart, but nothing can weaken our bond. Happy Rakhi!

Here's to more memories, more laughter and fewer fights - hopefully! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Thank you for always being there when I need you the most. Sending you lots of love this Rakhi.

May this Rakhi bring more love, happiness and togetherness into our lives. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Some bonds don't need daily conversations - they simply stay strong. Wishing you a Happy Rakhi!

You are my family, my friend and one of my greatest blessings. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Rakhi to the one who makes life brighter just by being in it.

Raksha Bandhan Wishes For Siblings Living Far Away

Even across miles, our hearts remain connected. Happy Rakhi!

We may not live under the same roof anymore, but you'll always live in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Distance means nothing when the bond is this strong. Sending you warm Rakhi wishes.

Missing our silly fights, shared snacks and all the little moments we took for granted. Wishing you a love-filled Raksha Bandhan!

Growing up together is one of my most treasured memories. Happy Rakhi!

Life may have taken us on different paths, but our bond remains the same. Have a beautiful Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan! Sending you all my love across the miles.

No matter where you are, my wishes and prayers will always find you. Happy Rakhi!

We may have grown up and apart, but we will always be a team. Wishing you a wonderful Raksha Bandhan.

Until we meet again, consider this Rakhi a reminder that you're always in my thoughts. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

More Raksha Bandhan Wishes

May your life be filled with joy, success and endless love. Happy Rakhi!

Thank you for being my biggest cheerleader. Wishing you a wonderful Raksha Bandhan!

No one understands me quite like you do. Happy Rakhi!

Siblings are forever, and I'm grateful for every moment we share. Wishing you a beautiful Rakhi celebration!

May our love remain as pure and beautiful as it is today. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Here's to celebrating our bond today and always. Happy Rakhi!

You mean the world to me. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Wishing you a lifetime filled with love and blessings. Happy Rakhi!

May we always find our way back to each other, no matter where life takes us. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Thank you for being my guide, my support and my strength. Sending you warm wishes this Rakhi.

A sibling is one of life's greatest gifts. Happy Raksha Bandhan to one of mine!

Our bond is irreplaceable. Happy Rakhi!

Happy Raksha Bandhan to the person who knows my past and still believes in my future.

Every Rakhi reminds me how lucky I am to have you. Wishing you lots of love and happiness!

May our jokes stay funny, our memories stay warm and our bond stay strong. Happy Rakhi!

We grew up fighting over everything, but I wouldn't change a single memory. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Here's to another year of love, laughter and sibling madness. Have a fun and happy Rakhi!

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my sibling, my friend and my forever family.

No matter how much life changes, one thing never will - you'll always have me, and I'll always have you. Happy Rakhi!

Wishing you love, laughter and all the happiness in the world. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Rakhi! May this special bond continue to bring us strength, happiness and countless beautiful memories.

Through every fight, every laugh and every phase of life, I'm grateful to have you. Wishing you a wonderful Raksha Bandhan!

No matter how old we get, we'll always have our childhood memories and each other. Happy Rakhi!

Happy Raksha Bandhan! Here's to a bond that grows stronger with every passing year.

You may annoy me every day, but life would be much less fun without you. Have a happy and laughter-filled Rakhi!

May this Raksha Bandhan remind us that no distance, disagreement or time can ever weaken the love we share. Happy Rakhi!

Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan and a lifetime filled with happiness, love and beautiful memories.

Today, I celebrate not just a festival but the wonderful person I get to call my sibling. Happy Rakhi!

Wherever life takes us, I hope we always remain each other's biggest supporters. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Rakhi! Thank you for making childhood unforgettable and adulthood a little easier.

A thread around the wrist, a lifetime of memories in the heart. Wishing you a beautiful Raksha Bandhan!

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