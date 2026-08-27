Swiggy's 'Food On Train' Sees 12x Growth In 2 Years; Tier-2, 3 Markets Driving Surge

Swiggy's Food on Train service has recorded 12-fold growth over the past two years, with adoption in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets growing twice as fast as in metro cities.

The food delivery platform has also expanded its railway network, with its Food on Train service now available at 201 stations, up from 66 in August 2024.

The service was launched in March 2024.

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Swiggy Expands Food On Train Network

Swiggy said it has added several new stations to its Food on Train network, including Kolhapur, Wardha, Shahdol, Kakinada, Bharatpur, Chittoor, Thanjavur, Raigarh, Jamnagar, Indore and Tundla.

The expansion comes as the service sees widespread adoption across Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, where growth is outpacing that in metro cities.

The company has also introduced two new features aimed at making food ordering on trains quicker and easier.

The 'Search by Train' feature allows passengers to enter their train number or name to instantly find food options mapped to their specific route and schedule.

Swiggy has also introduced a '99 Store' widget, which brings together budget-friendly meal options for passengers looking for affordable food during their journey.

Healthier Drinks, Traditional Food Gain Popularity

Swiggy's latest data also offers a glimpse into how food preferences among train passengers are changing.

Passengers are increasingly opting for traditional and refreshing beverages over conventional fizzy drinks. Orders for lassi have increased compared with last year, while buttermilk and mojito orders have also recorded growth.

At the same time, demand for standard carbonated drinks has declined considerably.

Traditional Indian meals are also making up a significant share of train food orders. Thalis account for more than 65% of all orders placed through Swiggy's Food on Train service.

Orders for sweets have also jumped, with rasgullas emerging as a major driver of the increase.

Train Journeys Turn Into Regional Food Tours

For many passengers, ordering food on trains is also becoming a way to sample local specialities from different parts of the country.

Swiggy's station-level data shows that pyaz kachori is the top-selling item at Jaipur Junction, while poha ranks among the top 10 breakfast staples in Bhopal.

Regional biryani varieties dominate orders at several stations in South and Central India. In Lucknow, biryani is among the leading choices alongside the city's famous Tunday Galouti Kebabs.

At Nagpur, Haldiram's thalis lead orders, while local seafood thalis are among the most popular choices at Madgaon in Goa.

The trend highlights how travellers are using their train journeys to discover and order regional favourites along the way.

Swiggy Sees Wider Adoption Across Consumer Groups

Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said online food delivery has evolved from being associated mainly with special occasions to becoming part of a wider range of everyday consumption moments.

"Food on Train is a strong example of how technology is creating entirely new consumption occasions," he said adding that travellers are increasingly planning meals around their journeys while also discovering regional favourites along the way.

"With travellers not only planning meals around their journeys, but also using the opportunity to discover regional favourites along the way," he added.

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He added that the service has recorded multifold growth since its launch in March 2024 and has seen widespread adoption across different consumer groups, including Gen Z.

Swiggy has also focused on affordability, launching the 99 Store widget to help passengers quickly find budget-friendly meal options during their journeys.

The growth of Food on Train highlights Swiggy's efforts to tap into new consumption occasions by making food delivery more convenient, accessible and relevant to travellers.

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