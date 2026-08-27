Tollywood Director Pavan Sadineni Faces Sexual Abuse Allegations, Sent To Custody

A legal case involving Telugu filmmaker Pavan Sadineni has drawn attention after a woman from the film industry approached the police with serious allegations. The matter remains under investigation, and the allegations are subject to the legal process.

Woman Alleges Abuse And Promise Of Marriage

According to reports, the woman, in a complaint, alleged that she had been in a relationship with Pavan Sadineni for more than a year. She claimed that he initially supported her financially, helped her during health-related issues and encouraged her career plans.

The complainant also alleged that Sadineni had promised to produce a film that she planned to direct. She later claimed that she discovered he was married and had children. According to her complaint, he told her that he was going through a divorce and would marry her once it was completed.

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She further alleged that despite continued promises about marriage, a house, financial support and film opportunities, their relationship later became limited to sexual relations.

Police Register Case

The woman also alleged that Sadineni forced her into sexual relations despite her health problems. She further claimed that he forced her into sexual activity during video calls and that she feared those interactions may have been recorded and circulated.

The complaint also refers to an alleged incident at her residence on August 5. She claimed that Sadineni physically assaulted her during an intimate encounter, after which she lost consciousness and experienced facial swelling, headaches and back pain.

Based on her complaint, Golconda police registered a case on August 7 under Sections 69 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to a Moneycontrol report, Sadineni was arrested and subsequently sent to judicial custody at Chanchalguda Prison.

Pavan Sadineni's Film Career

Sadineni made his directorial debut with Prema Ishq Kaadhal in 2013 and later directed Savitri and Senapathi. His work also includes the web series Dayaa.

According to the Moneycontrol report, he is currently associated with the multilingual film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, which stars Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan.

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