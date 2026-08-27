Act Of Kindness: Street Vendor Secretly Gives Rs 1,500 To Customer For Child's Chemotherapy

A small act of kindness brought hope to a family going through a difficult time. A street food seller decided to help after noticing a special request on a food order made for a sick child.

Vendor Secretly Adds Money To Order

On Aug. 17, Wang Xianhuang, a 33-year-old egg pancake seller in Hefei, Anhui province in China, received a delivery order with a note saying the food was for a child undergoing chemotherapy.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the customer requested that the pancake be prepared without shredded kelp or lettuce, with half of it made non-spicy.

The note touched Wang, so he decided to add two cups of soy milk for free. He also quietly placed 100 yuan, around Rs 1,500, inside the food package.

The child's father, surnamed Zhu, was deeply touched and later shared the incident online. His four-year-old son, Haolin, was diagnosed with leukaemia in February and is currently receiving treatment, according to the report.

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Kindness Brings More Customers

The donation was not a small amount for Wang. The 100 yuan was equal to about four days of profit from his business. He also has more than 200,000 yuan in business debt and has faced several difficulties in the past, the report added.

At one point, he slept in internet cafes and depended on public sink taps for drinking water.

After Zhu's post went viral, people from different parts of China started visiting Wang's food stall. His delivery and in-person orders reportedly doubled. Some customers who could not visit also ordered food online to donate to sanitation workers and delivery riders.

Vendor Donates More Money

On Aug. 22, Wang visited Haolin at the hospital. The little boy affectionately called him “Uncle Egg Pancake.” Wang later donated his recent stall earnings and a media award, worth a total of 8,100 yuan, to Haolin's family.

According to Zhu, Haolin's condition is now stable, but he will need treatment for another 18 months.

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Shu Zhizhong, founder of the egg pancake brand where Wang works, also donated 2,000 yuan to the family. He said the brand would reward Wang and start a free meal programme for outdoor workers.

The story has received widespread attention online, with many people praising the vendor's gesture and the support that followed.

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