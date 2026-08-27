'Not Rs 22,000 Crore': Subhash Chandra Clarifies On Claims Of 99.97% Debt Haircut Via NCLT

Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra has rejected reports suggesting that he received a 99.97% haircut on debt worth around Rs 22,000 crore through insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). In a statement, Chandra said the Rs 22,006 crore figure being reported represents total claims filed in the proceedings and does not reflect the current status of the matter.

“I have to state that certain vested media houses are spreading wrong information about my personal insolvency matter in NCLT,” Chandra said, urging media platforms to publish what he described as the complete facts.

Chandra clarified that he did not personally borrow money from the lenders involved in the proceedings and was only a personal guarantor for loans taken by borrowing entities associated with the broader Essel Group. He said the total guarantees signed by him were approximately Rs 22,000 crore. However, he argued that this figure should not be treated as his personal outstanding debt.

According to Chandra, the total claims filed in the case amounted to Rs 22,006 crore, of which Rs 21,696 crore were admitted by the resolution professional. However, he said lenders who objected to the repayment plan had claims totalling only Rs 3,992 crore. Of this, claims worth Rs 620 crore have already been settled, leaving Rs 3,372 crore.

The borrowing entities have also offered to pay around Rs 1,113 crore to multiple objecting lenders, Chandra said, adding that discussions are continuing.

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Chandra said the total outstanding borrowings of the companies for which he had provided personal guarantees stood at around Rs 45,000 crore on January 24, 2019. Since then, the borrowing entities have repaid close to Rs 43,000 crore, according to his statement.

“The borrowing entities for whom Dr. Chandra has provided Personal Guarantees have till date repaid Rs 43000 Crores,” the statement said. He added that the companies have assured stakeholders that they will settle any other amounts that may remain outstanding.

Repayment Plan Approved By 80.814% Creditors

Chandra said the repayment plan was approved by 80.814% of creditors when it was put to vote by the resolution professional. He argued that the Rs 22,000 crore figure being highlighted in reports does not represent the amount ultimately payable by him after taking into account repayments and settlements by the underlying borrowers.

He also said another group of lenders had filed claims of Rs 16,386 crore, of which Rs 16,201 crore were admitted, and that the borrowing entities were in the process of settling these amounts.

Chandra Disputes Rs 45,888 Crore Net Worth Claim

Chandra also disputed claims that his net worth stood at Rs 45,888 crore in 2017. He said his assets were declared at Rs 39.08 crore in Parliament in 2016 and questioned how his personal net worth could have been reported at Rs 45,888 crore.

According to Chandra, his net worth stood at Rs 31.79 crore in 2024, including a residential property worth around Rs 25 crore.

Chandra said the judge's opinion still needs to be converted into a formal order and that the matter remains technically pending before the NCLT. His clarification comes as lenders, including HDFC Bank, explore challenging the repayment plan before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

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