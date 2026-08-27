Lenskart Block Deal: Alpha Wave Ventures Likely To Sell Rs 1,313-Crore Stake, Floor Price Fixed

Shares of Lenskart will be in focus as investor Alpha Wave Ventures II is expected to sell up to 2.08 crore shares in a block deal worth as much as Rs 1,313 crore, people aware of the development told NDTV Profit.

The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 630 per share, representing a 1.7% discount to Lenskart's closing price, sources said.The stake sale represents around 1.2% of the company's existing equity.

Alpha Wave Ventures II held a 1.2% stake in Lenskart as of the quarter ended June.

Lenksart Q1FY27 Results

Lenskart's net profit saw a 270% leap or 4x jump in its net profit to Rs 222 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm's profit for the previous year was at Rs 60 crore.

The company's revenue was up 43% to Rs 2,714 crore, compared to Rs 1,894 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 76% jump to Rs 588 crore, compared to Rs 335 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda margin expanded to 21.7% to 17.7%.

The first quarter of fiscal 2026 saw a one-time loss of Rs 10.4 crore.

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