'Planted Story': Aakash Chopra's Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Reported CSK Stake Demand

The names of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have become almost synonymous over the years. Even though the former India captain did not feature in a single match during IPL 2026, his future with the franchise remained one of the biggest talking points throughout the season.

Dhoni, who is now 45, has seen his playing role reduce in recent years but continues to remain the most influential and inspirational figure within the CSK setup.

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With the IPL 2027 retention dates yet to be announced, speculation over Dhoni's future with the franchise has already started. A recent report by Cricblogger claimed that Dhoni had sought a stake in CSK, initially asking for 25 per cent before lowering his demand to 20%.

The report further claimed that CSK subsequently offered Dhoni a 5.5% stake in the franchise.

However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned the credibility of the claim, describing it as unrealistic and even suggesting that the story may have been planted.

"There was talk of 1.7 to 1.8 billion when RCB were bought just now. Chennai Super Kings is the same kind of franchise. You can do the valuation however you want, but this is the franchise that has five trophies and has multiple franchises outside India as well," Chopra noted while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra Questions Dhoni Stake Claim

The former India opener, who also represented Kolkata Knight Riders during his playing career, said the reported negotiations surrounding Dhoni's alleged stake in CSK is not realistic.

"They have got a legacy and a lot going for them. Chennai Super Kings is a serious, serious brand. If it's worth 1.8 billion and Dhoni has asked for a 25% stake in that, it is unrealistic."

He further added that this claim is not possible and no team will give 400 million to anyone.

"This isn't possible. No one gives 400 million to anyone. In fact, you have to invest 400 million to get a 25% stake. It is a bizarre number. Nobody is going to give anyone 25% in an IPL team."

He went a step further by calling the report a "planted story".

Chopra also suggested that even the reported 5.5% stake allegedly offered to Dhoni would be a significant demand.

"I feel it is a planted story. I don't know who has planted it. Asking for 25%, then refusing 25%, then giving 3.5% and then settling for 5.5% after an estrangement, I do feel that it isn't true," the 48-year-old added.

Dhoni Remains Central To CSK Conversation

Dhoni did not take the field during IPL 2026, but his absence did little to reduce the attention surrounding him and CSK. His leadership, legacy and long-standing association with the franchise continue to make any development regarding his future a major talking point.

As a result, the claims surrounding a potential equity stake remain part of the ongoing speculation over Dhoni's future with the franchise.

MS Dhoni has scored 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches and has effected 205 dismissals behind the stumps, including 158 catches and 47 stumpings. As Chennai Super Kings captain, he led the franchise to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

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