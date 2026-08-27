Who Is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka Batter Hits Three Hundreds, One Fifty Vs India In Four Innings

Sonal Dinusha has emerged as one of the biggest positives for Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series against India, producing a remarkable run of scores that has placed him alongside some of the game's most notable names.

The 25-year-old left-handed all-rounder recorded his fourth consecutive 50-plus score against India on Thursday, extending an extraordinary batting form that began in the first Test at Galle.

Dinusha scored 100 and 84 in the two innings of the opening match before making 103 in Sri Lanka's first innings of the second Test in Colombo. He then followed it with another century in the second innings, eventually finishing on an unbeaten 133 off 264 balls as Sri Lanka managed to draw the match.

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Who Is Sonal Dinusha?

Born on Dec. 4, 2000, in Colombo, Dinusha is a left-handed batter and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. The batting all-rounder and made his Test debut for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in June 2025.

Before his latest exploits against India, Dinusha had already represented several Sri Lankan sides, including Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka Emerging and Sri Lanka Under-19, alongside domestic teams such as Colombo Cricket Club.

Apart from his batting prowess, Dinusha has also taken 133 wickets in first-class cricket.

Four Successive 50-Plus Scores

Dinusha's sequence of 100, 84, 103 and 133 not out has made him only the second batter to record 50-plus scores in all four innings of a two-Test series against India.

The only other player to achieve the feat against India was Zimbabwe great Andy Flower, who scored 183 not out, 70, 55 and 232 not out during Zimbabwe's 2000 tour of India.

Dinusha has also joined Kumar Sangakkara and Dimuth Karunaratne among Sri Lankan batters to score 50 or more in all four innings of a two-Test series.

He also became just the third Sri Lankan batter to score 100s in both innings of a Test for Sri Lanka against India.

Duleep Mendis - 105 & 105 - Chennai, 1982

Aravinda de Silva - 146 & 120 - Colombo (SSC), 1997

Sonal Dinusha - 103 & 100* - Colombo (SSC), 2026

A Bright Spot In A Difficult Series

Sri Lanka found themselves under pressure against India, but Dinusha's batting has repeatedly provided resistance. His century in the opening Test came after Sri Lanka were in trouble at 90/5, while his subsequent scores have continued to frustrate the Indian attack.

His performances have also drawn praise from BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who described the Sri Lankan batter as a potential great in Test cricket and remarked that he was “looking like Tendulkar”.

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For Dinusha, the India series has represented a significant breakthrough. Still early in his international career, the Colombo-born all-rounder has turned a difficult contest for Sri Lanka into a personal statement of consistency, becoming the standout performer for his side with four consecutive 50-plus scores.

Sri Lanka ended the match on 429/9. India won the two-match series 1-0.

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