Ravindra Jadeja Leads Unwanted No-Ball List Among Test Spinners Since 2021 — Check Shocking Stat

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja's struggles with no-balls continued in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, with his latest indiscretions underlining a concerning trend in his red-ball bowling.

Jadeja bowled three no-balls in Sri Lanka's first innings and another in their second innings, taking his tally to a staggering 88 no-balls in Test cricket since 2021.

That is the most by any spinner in the format during the period and more than double the tally of second-placed Pakistan spinner Noman Ali, who has bowled 40

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Enters Elite Test Club With 4,000 Runs And 350 Wickets

The left-arm finger-spinner faced a similar issue in the opening Test as well, bowling two no-balls in each of Sri Lanka's innings. One of those no-balls handed a massive lifeline to Dhananjaya de Silva.

Most no-balls by spinners in Tests since 2021

No-Balls Player Country 88 Ravindra Jadeja India 40 Noman Ali Pakistan 33 Lasith Embuldeniya Sri Lanka 19 Jack Leach England 17 Jomel Warrican West Indies 17 Zahir Khan Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka fought back after being forced to follow on in the second Test, reaching 229 for six in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day on Wednesday.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara top-scored with 92, while Kamindu Mendis contributed 55 as Sri Lanka erased India's massive first-innings lead of 213 runs and moved 16 runs ahead.

Sonal Dinusha was unbeaten on seven alongside Keshara Nuwantha on three when stumps were called early due to heavy rain.

India had earlier bowled out Sri Lanka for 290 in their first innings, shortly after Dinusha reached his century. India had declared their first innings on 503 for nine.

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad Was 'Annoyed' By Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration, Reveals Why

Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar picked up three wickets each, returning figures of 3/52 and 3/85, respectively. While debutant Saransh Jain claimed 2/69.

Despite Sri Lanka's improved showing in their second innings, India remain firmly in control of the contest. Having won the series opener convincingly in Galle, the visitors will back themselves to complete a 2-0 sweep on Thursday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.