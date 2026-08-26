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Aye Finance Block Deal: Alpha Wave India Likely To Sell 7-8% Stake, Say Sources

Alpha Wave India is likely to offload up to 7.8% in Aye Finance through a Rs 320.4 crore block deal at a 5.5% discount

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Aye Finance Block Deal: Alpha Wave India Likely To Sell 7-8% Stake, Say Sources
Alpha Wave India likely to sell up to 7.8% stake in Aye Finance via block deal
(Photo: AI Generated)
  • Alpha Wave India plans to sell up to 7.8% stake in Aye Finance via block deal
  • Block deal size expected around Rs 320.4 crore involving 19.2 million shares
  • Deal likely priced at Rs 167 per share, a 5.5% discount to previous closing price

Alpha Wave India is likely to sell up to a 7.8% stake in Aye Finance through a block deal, sources told NDTV Profit. The total block size is expected to be around Rs 320.4 crore, involving approximately 19.2 million shares.

The block deal is likely to be executed at Rs 167 per share, which represents a 5.5% discount to Aye Finance's previous closing price.

IIFL Capital is the broker for the proposed transaction, sources told NDTV Profit.

ALSO READ: Juniper Green Q1 Results: Profit Surges 54%, Margin Expands; Revenue Nears Rs 300 Crore

The stake sale by Alpha Wave India could involve up to 7.8% of Aye Finance's equity. The final size and pricing of the block deal could change depending on the transaction terms, sources said.

As of the quarter ended June 2026, Alpha Wave India held 1,91,88,604 shares in Aye Finance, representing a 7.78% stake, according to the company's shareholding pattern available with the BSE.

The proposed block deal, if completed, would therefore cover nearly the entire stake held by Alpha Wave India in Aye Finance.

ALSO READ: Dividend Alert: This Oil Ministry PSU Declares Rs 2.5/Share Payout; Check Record Date

The transaction comes as investors track potential changes in the company's shareholding following its recent market activity.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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