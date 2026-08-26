SAIL Shares In Focus: PSU Steelmaker To Raise Prices By Rs 1,000/MT Effective Tonight

Steel Authority Of India Ltd. will be increasing its prices by another Rs 1,000 per metric ton effective from Wednesday night, onwards according to channel checks. The company will ramp up it's retail price points by another Rs 1.50 metric ton effective from Sept. 1, the sources stated.

Major primary players in the steel industry have also communicated price increases. The secondary brand market is further witnessing a strong upward movement.

The TMT (thermo-mechanically treated) bars market is expected to remain firm and continue moving upwards in the coming days.

(This is a developing story.)



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