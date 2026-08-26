iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Dates Confirmed; Apple To Hold Launch Event On Sept 9

Apple has confirmed that it will hold its biggest product launch event of the year on September 9, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to headline the showcase.

The event will be held at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, and will be livestreamed on the company's website. According to Apple Insider, the event carries the tagline “Surprise and shine” and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, or 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

The September event will also mark the first major product presentation under Apple's new CEO John Ternus, who is set to take over from Tim Cook on September 1.

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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: What To Expect

According to Apple Insider, Apple is expected to split the iPhone 18 lineup across two launches this year. The September event is likely to focus on the premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

The new Pro models are expected to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometre process, along with the company's C2 modem. Design changes are expected to be limited, although the camera bump could become slightly larger and a dark cherry colour option may be introduced.

Camera upgrades could include under-display Face ID, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to get a variable-aperture camera for improved photography and more natural background blur.

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Apple is also expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone, potentially called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. The device is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.3-inch outer screen.

Beyond the iPhone, Apple could use the September event to introduce new Apple Watch models, updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini, and potentially the eighth-generation iPad mini with an OLED display.

Apple Insider noted that not all the products under development are guaranteed to appear at the September event, with some launches potentially being pushed to later in the year.

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