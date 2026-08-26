Amid iPhone 18 Pro Buzz, Price of 17 Pro Max Drops Up To To Rs 1.05 Lakh. Check Discounts

As Apple prepares to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, the current iPhone 17 Pro Max is available on Flipkart with discounts, bank offers and exchange benefits.

Breaking Down The Discounts

Flipkart has reduced the price of the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max from Rs 1,49,900 to Rs 1,44,900, offering a direct discount of Rs 5,000.

Buyers may be able to reduce the effective price further through additional offers. The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card provides a discount of up to Rs 9,000, while exchanging an iPhone 15 can fetch a discount of up to Rs 30,000, depending on the device's condition and variant.

If all applicable offers are availed at their maximum value, the effective price can come down to Rs 1,05,900.

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Full Price Breakup

Offer Amount Original Price Rs 1,49,900 Flipkart Selling Price Rs 1,44,900 Instant Discount Rs 5,000 Flipkart Axis Bank Card Discount Up to Rs 9,000 Exchange Bonus (iPhone 15) Up to Rs 30,000 Effective Price Rs 1,05,900* *Effective price assumes the maximum exchange value and applicable bank offer. *Effective price assumes the maximum exchange value and applicable bank offer.

The deal currently applies to the Cosmic Orange colour option. Similar pricing may also be available on other colours and storage variants, depending on stock availability.

Is It Worth Buying Now?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max remains Apple's current flagship smartphone, offering high-end cameras, flagship-level performance and the latest version of Apple's software.

While its standard price remains high, the combination of the direct discount, bank offer and exchange value could make the device more attractive for eligible buyers, particularly those looking to upgrade from an iPhone 15.

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However, buyers should note that the exchange value will depend on the condition and variant of the device being traded in, while the bank discount is subject to card eligibility. Offer availability, pricing and stock may also change over time.

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