Chip Trade Turns Mixed: SanDisk, Micron, Nvidia Fall Even As Marvel, Western Digital Rally Up To 3%

Chip stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as investors weighed broader technology-sector strength against company-specific catalysts, with Nvidia slipping ahead of its fiscal second-quarter earnings while Marvell Technology and Western Digital gained.

Marvell Technology shares rose 0.30% to $241.09 after gaining 1.01% in the previous session, while Western Digital shares advanced 2.72% to $462.96. On the other hand, Intel fell 1.56% to $86.12 and SanDisk declined 0.64% to $1,471.27.

The moves highlight the day-to-day volatility in the semiconductor space, which has witnessed a see-saw pattern in recent months as investors assess AI demand, memory pricing, chip valuations and the sustainability of the broader technology rally.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%. The technology sector added 0.37%, with seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors trading higher.

SanDisk In Focus

SanDisk's decline appears to be linked more to broader market dynamics than to any company-specific headline. Investors are also watching whether the stock can resume its longer-term uptrend following its recent pullback.

SanDisk's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 48.30. The neutral reading indicates that neither buyers nor sellers currently have a clear upper hand in determining the stock's near-term direction.

ALSO READ: Earnings Jitters? Nvidia Shares Fall Ahead Of Results As AI Trade Faces Key Test

The stock's recent movement comes after a period of significant gains, keeping investors focused on whether the current consolidation phase could provide a base for another leg higher.

Western Digital Makes Case For Buy On Dips

Western Digital has delivered exceptionally strong gains over the past several years, making its recent short-term volatility less significant when viewed against its longer-term performance.

The stock has returned around 13 times over the past three years, reflecting a substantial multi-year rerating.

Western Digital shares fell around 5% on Monday before recovering approximately 3% on Tuesday, strengthening the case for investors looking at the stock through a buy-on-dips strategy.

The sharp recovery also highlights the appetite for semiconductor and data-storage stocks despite bouts of profit-taking.

Nvidia Earnings The Key Catalyst

Nvidia shares remained under pressure ahead of the chipmaker's fiscal second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

Nvidia shares were trading 1.32% lower at $210.32 at 10:28 a.m. EDT, as investors positioned for another blockbuster quarter while assessing whether the artificial intelligence boom can sustain its extraordinary pace.

Wall Street expects Nvidia to report a near-100% jump in quarterly revenue. Bloomberg's analyst consensus projects revenue at $92.3 billion, up 97% year-on-year from $46.7 billion.

ALSO READ: S&P 500, Dow Little Changed As Inflation Data Eases Fed Pressure; Chips Weigh On Nasdaq

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to nearly double to $2.09 from $1.05.

However, the headline earnings numbers may not be the only focus. Investors are likely to closely track Nvidia's guidance, Blackwell demand, the rollout of its next-generation Vera Rubin platform and commentary on the broader AI infrastructure spending cycle.

The mixed performance across semiconductor stocks reflects the uneven nature of the current chip trade. While the broader technology sector remains supported by expectations around AI and data-centre investment, individual stocks continue to experience sharp moves based on earnings expectations, valuations and positioning.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.