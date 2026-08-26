Earnings Jitters? Nvidia Shares Fall Ahead Of Results As AI Trade Faces Key Test

Nvidia shares fell ahead of the chipmaker's fiscal second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, with investors positioning for another blockbuster quarter while assessing whether the artificial intelligence boom can sustain its extraordinary pace. Nvidia shares were trading 1% lower at $210.92 at 9:34 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Wall Street expects Nvidia to report a near-100% jump in quarterly revenue, with Bloomberg's analyst consensus projecting revenue at $92.3 billion, up 97% year-on-year from $46.7 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share is expected to nearly double to $2.09 from $1.05.

Data Centre Revenue In Focus

Nvidia's data centre business is expected to remain the key growth engine.

Data centre revenue is projected at $85.7 billion, more than double the $41 billion reported a year earlier. Of this, around $43.5 billion is expected to come from hyperscalers, while $41.9 billion is estimated from AI Clouds, Industrial and Enterprise (ACIE).

Adjusted net income is expected to rise 98% to $52.3 billion from $26.4 billion, while adjusted margins are projected to increase slightly to 55.35%.

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With expectations already elevated, investors are likely to focus not only on the headline numbers but also on the company's outlook for the coming quarters.

Blackwell, Vera Rubin And China In Focus

Nvidia's blockbuster Blackwell platform will be closely watched as investors assess demand and the pace of its ramp-up.

Attention is also shifting towards Vera Rubin, Nvidia's next-generation AI platform, which is expected to begin contributing to the company's growth as production shipments ramp up.

Another potential catalyst is China, where investors are watching for developments around Nvidia's H200 chips and their access to the Chinese market.

The combination of strong Blackwell demand, the upcoming Vera Rubin platform and a potential recovery in China could provide important signals on the next phase of Nvidia's growth.

Nvidia Options Point To $280 Billion Swing

Nvidia's earnings could trigger one of the biggest market-value moves among US-listed companies.

Options markets are pricing in a 5.4% move in either direction for Thursday, the session after Nvidia reports its results on Wednesday afternoon. According to Reuters, the implied move is below the 6.5% move priced ahead of Nvidia's May earnings.

At Nvidia's current valuation, a 5.4% move would translate into a market capitalisation swing of roughly $280 billion.

That amount is larger than the individual market value of around 90% of companies in the S&P 500, highlighting the enormous influence Nvidia now has on the broader market.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Q2 Preview: Blackwell's Peak, Rubin's Debut, China's Return — What Wall Street Really Wants To Hear

The expected move is also below Nvidia's historical average. According to analytics firm Option Research & Technology Services, the stock has recorded an average move of 7.4% over the past 12 quarters following earnings.

Earnings Could Set Tone For AI Trade

Nvidia's results have increasingly become a key barometer for the broader AI infrastructure investment cycle. A strong earnings beat accompanied by robust guidance could reinforce investor confidence in continued spending by hyperscalers and other AI customers.

However, given the lofty expectations surrounding the company, even strong results may not guarantee a positive stock reaction.

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