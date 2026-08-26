Nepal Flash Floods Live: PM Modi Speaks To Nepal Counterpart, Conveys Condolences, Says India Coordinating With Rescue Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he spoke to his Nepal counterpart Balen Shah regarding the flash floods affecting Nepal and expressed his condolences for the casualties resulting from it.

"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi said in an 'X' post.

He also said that India was on standby to provide humanitarian assistance to Nepal and closely coordinating resuce and relief efforts.

"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he added.