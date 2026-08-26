Nepal Flash Floods Live: PM Modi Speaks To Nepal Counterpart, Conveys Condolences, Says India Coordinating With Rescue Efforts
Nepal floods live updates: 105 Indians are among 384 travellers listed missing after a flash flood in Rasuwa as rescue operations continue.
Nepal floods live updates: 109 Indians are among 384 travellers listed missing after a flash flood in Rasuwa as rescue operations continue. At least eight people have died, while 384 others, including 109 Indians remain missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River swept through Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts on Wednesday.
The floodwaters reportedly originated from the Tibetan side of the border, causing extensive damage and washing away several villages in Nepal, according to Nepali media reports.
Nepal Floods Live: Flood Disaster Preceded By Earthquake In Tibet
As per the National Centre for Seismology, the flood disaster was preceded by an earthquake in Tibet of intensity 4.9 on Richter Scale. The earthquake had the depth of 10 km.
Nepal Floods Live: PM Modi Speaks To Nepal Counterpart, Conveys Condolences, Says India Coordinating With Rescue Efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he spoke to his Nepal counterpart Balen Shah regarding the flash floods affecting Nepal and expressed his condolences for the casualties resulting from it.
"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi said in an 'X' post.
He also said that India was on standby to provide humanitarian assistance to Nepal and closely coordinating resuce and relief efforts.
"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he added.
Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2026
India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian…
Nepal Floods Live: India To Send Relief Materials To Nepal, Embassy Shares Emergency Numbers
India will be sending relief materials to Nepal after the nation was hit with severe flashfloods. The Indian embassy in Nepal also shared phone numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the floods. The emergency numbers are:
977 985 131 6807
977 970 910 7500
For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted:— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 26, 2026
977 985 131 6807
977 970 910 7500@MEAIndia
Nepal Floods Live: China's Xi Jinping Mandates Rescue Efforts
Chinese President Xi Jinping mandated all-out efforts for search and rescue operations for missing people, after a mudslide taking place in Nepal lead to deaths in Gyirong border port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, as per reports.
Nepal Floods Live: Nuwakot's Trishuli River Choked With Debris
Nepal's Nuwakot district was hit by flash floods which lead the Trishuli river to be choked with debris.
Nepal Floods Live: 8 Dead, 384 Missing, Consisting Of 109 Indians After Flash Flood Hits Nepal
A minimum of eight people have died, while 384 others, including 109 Indians remain missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River swept through Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts on Wednesday.
Nepal Floods Live: Subaru Besi And Timure Areas Of Nepal's Rasuwa Affected
The areas of Syabru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa, Nepal home to about 50,000 people, were severely affected, officials said, as they urged residents living along the Bhote Koshi river to move to higher ground.
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