Khalifa: The Ruler Box Office Collection Day 6- Action Thriller Bounces Back With 58% Growth

After slipping below the Rs 1-crore mark on Monday, Khalifa: The Ruler saw a recovery in collections on the sixth day. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer earned Rs 1.54 crore net in India on Tuesday, registering a 58.8% growth from Monday's Rs 97 lakh.

The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 14.41 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 16.73 crore, as per Sacnilk. The overseas market has contributed Rs 17 crore so far, taking Khalifa's worldwide gross collection to Rs 33.73 crore.

Box Office Journey

The film opened with Rs 5.35 crore on Thursday before dropping to Rs 2.40 crore on Friday. It collected Rs 2.05 crore on Saturday and saw a slight improvement with Rs 2.10 crore on Sunday.

Collections then fell to Rs 97 lakh on Monday before recovering to Rs 1.54 crore on Tuesday.

About Khalifa: The Ruler

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, Khalifa: The Ruler features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malavika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker and Sanju Sivram are also part of the cast, while Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir make cameo appearances.

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The story follows Aamir Ali, a man born into a family with deep roots in the criminal world. Their powerful empire stretches from the Middle East to India, but betrayal and power struggles soon put everything at stake.

The film reunites Prithviraj and Vysakh after 15 years and also marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's Malayalam film debut. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, with Jomon T. John handling the cinematography and Chaman Chacko serving as the editor.

Released on August 20, 2026, during the Onam festival, Khalifa: The Ruler is the first film in a planned two-part series. The next chapter, Khalifa: The Legacy, is expected to focus on Mohanlal's character.

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